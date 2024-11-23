Preview: Canucks at Senators, November 23, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are in town as they face off against your Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET. Limited tickets remain for tonight’s game, so grab yours HERE while you can!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on CBC, Sportsnet One, or TVAS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s game will be a big one for the Senators, as they look to snap a four-game losing streak. They come into tonight off a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, which saw forwards Adam Gaudette and Drake Batherson score for Ottawa.

The Canucks also come to Ottawa looking to snap a losing skid, having dropped their past two games. Their most recent loss came at home on Tuesday, as they fell 4-3 to the New York Rangers.

Following the team’s practice this morning, head coach Travis Green announced that defenceman Travis Hamonic will return to the lineup in place of Jacob Bernard-Docker, while goaltender Linus Ullmark will get the start in net.

“They’re a good team,” Green said of Vancouver this morning. “I know their team well; I know their coach well. A lot of similarities between how [Rick Tocchet] thinks the game and how I think the game. System-wise there’s a lot of similarities as well.”

It will be a tough battle between two determined teams in front of a sold-out crowd tonight, which promises for an exciting game. Fans will want to arrive early, too, as the first 10,000 in attendance will receive their very own limited-edition Thomas Chabot Bobblehead.