Preview: Canucks at Senators, November 23, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are in town as they face off against your Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v VAN preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Vancouver Canucks are in town as they face off against your Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on CBC, Sportsnet One, or TVAS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s game will be a big one for the Senators, as they look to snap a four-game losing streak. They come into tonight off a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, which saw forwards Adam Gaudette and Drake Batherson score for Ottawa.

The Canucks also come to Ottawa looking to snap a losing skid, having dropped their past two games. Their most recent loss came at home on Tuesday, as they fell 4-3 to the New York Rangers.

Following the team’s practice this morning, head coach Travis Green announced that defenceman Travis Hamonic will return to the lineup in place of Jacob Bernard-Docker, while goaltender Linus Ullmark will get the start in net.

“They’re a good team,” Green said of Vancouver this morning. “I know their team well; I know their coach well. A lot of similarities between how [Rick Tocchet] thinks the game and how I think the game. System-wise there’s a lot of similarities as well.”

It will be a tough battle between two determined teams in front of a sold-out crowd tonight, which promises for an exciting game. Fans will want to arrive early, too, as the first 10,000 in attendance will receive their very own limited-edition Thomas Chabot Bobblehead.



Pregame availabilities:

Shane Pinto speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Canucks

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Canucks

