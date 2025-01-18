Preview: Bruins at Senators, January 18, 2025

The Senators come into tonight’s game looking to get back in the win column following a 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. It was a tight, defensive game and saw the Senators give a strong effort as they picked up one of two available points. Defenceman Donovan Sebrango made his NHL debut when he slotted into the lineup in place of Thomas Chabot. Goaltender Leevi Meriläinen continued his strong play for the Senators, stopping 26 of 27 shots.

Facing off against the Senators are the Boston Bruins, who enter tonight’s game in search of their third straight win. Most recently, the Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 6-2 on Tuesday.

In their first meeting this season, the Senators defeated the Bruins 3-2 in overtime. Josh Norris and Michael Amadio both scored for the Senators and Brady Tkachuk potted the overtime winner. The game saw a strong defensive effort from the Senators, who held the Bruins without a shot for the entirety of the third period.

The Senators will be looking to continue their strong play of late in tonight’s game as they seek their second win against the Bruins this season.

