Live Blog: Predators vs Senators

In the final game at Canadian Tire Centre before the NHL All-Star break, the Senators host the Nashville Predators in their lone trip to Ottawa this season. Get your tickets here!

After a bit of a bump in the road against the New York Rangers on Saturday, the Senators look to find their footing against the Nashville Predators. After rattling off a five-game point streak the Sens have shown major signs of growth in their maturity and resiliency late in games when playing from behind. 

The Senators got a needed strong showing from their penalty kill against the Rangers, killing off all three penalties they drew. Hoping to build on that they will also look to play a more disciplined game, and continue their noticed improvements in controlling the offensive zone time. As the Sens look to make a splash with just two games left before the All-Star break, look for Brady Tkachuk to lead the charge tonight after tallying his 20th goal of the season in the last game. 

Nashville enters this contest in the midst of some ups and downs fresh off a loss to Edmonton while having gone 5-5-0 over their last ten, they look to get back to their style of play that gave them success earlier this season. Led by the electric play of Filip Forsberg who leads the Preds in goals, points, and plus-minus this season. The addition of Ryan O'Reilly in the off-season has been a noticed improvement, most notably on the power play where he leads the team with 11 power play goals. 

The Predators are a rare team in the NHL this season that has been outscored while boasting a winning record. That is largely due to the play of Juuse Saros who has stolen the Preds a few games over the course of the season. As it looks like Saaros is set to mind the net here tonight, the Sens will have their work cut out for them.

By the numbers

Last 10

Senators 4-4-2

Predators 5-5-0

Leaders

Senators
Predators
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (20)
Filip Forsberg (23)
Assists
Tim Stützle (35)
Roman Josi (32)
Points
Tim Stützle (45)
Filip Forsberg (50)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+15)
Filip Forsberg (+8)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (100)
Jeremy Lauzon (64)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk / Josh Norris (5)
Ryan O'Reilly (11)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Colton Sissons (3)
After being held out with a lower body injury since the Sens hosted Winnipeg on Jan. 20, Dominik Kubalik looks set to rejoin the Senators tonight. With his return, Ridly Greig slots down to the fourth line and Mark Kastelic will come out. Mads Sogaard looks to be getting the nod to mind the net tonight. Below is how the Senators lined up at morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin and forward Drake Batherson ahead of tonight's game against the Nashville Predators.

It's finally that time, we're live from CTC!!

Penalty: Michael McCarron heads to the box for tripping at the 18:03 mark. Sens get the first power play of the game.

Goal: Nashville opens the scoring with 11:34 left in the first, 1-0 Predators.

Penalty: Chabot gets called for holding at the 7:10 mark, Nashville heads to the power play.

Senators kill off their first penalty.

Goal: Nashville doubles the lead at the 3:30 mark. 2-0 Predators.

Goal: 3-1 Nashville with 1:00 left in the first.

First Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Predators
0
Goal
3
7
Shots
10
44%
Face-Off%
56%
0/1
Power Play
0/1
7
Hits
7
9
Blocks
4

Goalie change for Ottawa, Korpisalo is now in nets to start the second period.

Goal: Batherson gets the Senators on the board with 14:39 to play in the second. 3-1 Predators.

NSH@OTT: Batherson scores goal against Juuse Saros

Korpisalo makes a great save to keep the game 3-1!!

NSH@OTT: Korpisalo with a great save

Goal: Stützle cuts the Predators lead down to one. With 10:38 left in the second the Sens trail 3-2.

NSH@OTT: Stutzle scores goal against Juuse Saros

Penalty: Chabot goes back to the box for tripping Colton Sissons at the 9:20 mark.

Sens kill off their second penalty of the game.

Goal: Brady Tkachuk ties it up near the end of the second! 3-3 with 2:50 to go in the second.

Penalty: Greig gets a penalty for embellishment while Jeremy Lauzon also gets 2 minutes for slashing. The players will go 4 on 4 for the last 00:21 of the second and finish the penalties at the beginning of the third.

Second Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Predators
3
Goal
3
20
Shots
22
52%
Face-Off %
48%
0/1
Power Play
0/2
14
Hits
15
20
Blocks
9

Penalty: Brannstrom goes to the box for slashing, Sens go to the penalty kill with 17:25 to go.

Sens kill off another penalty to keep the game tied up at 3

Penalty: Michael McCarron gets his second penalty of the game at the 15:00 mark.

Penalty: Juuse Saros gets called for tripping Tim Stützle at the 10:38 mark.

We're headed into OT!!!!

Claude Giroux scores in overtime to give the Sens a 4-3 WIN!!

NSH@OTT: Giroux scores goal against Juuse Saros

Watch the full recap:

Recap: Predators at Senators 1.29.24

