Live Blog: Predators vs Senators

How to watch: Sportsnet / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

In the final game at Canadian Tire Centre before the NHL All-Star break, the Senators host the Nashville Predators in their lone trip to Ottawa this season. Get your tickets here!

After a bit of a bump in the road against the New York Rangers on Saturday, the Senators look to find their footing against the Nashville Predators. After rattling off a five-game point streak the Sens have shown major signs of growth in their maturity and resiliency late in games when playing from behind.

The Senators got a needed strong showing from their penalty kill against the Rangers, killing off all three penalties they drew. Hoping to build on that they will also look to play a more disciplined game, and continue their noticed improvements in controlling the offensive zone time. As the Sens look to make a splash with just two games left before the All-Star break, look for Brady Tkachuk to lead the charge tonight after tallying his 20th goal of the season in the last game.

Nashville enters this contest in the midst of some ups and downs fresh off a loss to Edmonton while having gone 5-5-0 over their last ten, they look to get back to their style of play that gave them success earlier this season. Led by the electric play of Filip Forsberg who leads the Preds in goals, points, and plus-minus this season. The addition of Ryan O'Reilly in the off-season has been a noticed improvement, most notably on the power play where he leads the team with 11 power play goals.

The Predators are a rare team in the NHL this season that has been outscored while boasting a winning record. That is largely due to the play of Juuse Saros who has stolen the Preds a few games over the course of the season. As it looks like Saaros is set to mind the net here tonight, the Sens will have their work cut out for them.