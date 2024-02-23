This game kicked off looking much the way the Senators game against Tampa Bay did with Dallas coming out of the gates hot with a couple of good looks early on. However, Ottawa was able to steady the ship and grab an early lead just 4:12 into the game when Josh Norris was able to get a tip on Drake Batherson's quick snap shot from outside the left face-off circle to beat Jake Oettinger.
Recap: Ottawa Senators defeat the Dallas Stars 4-1
Around the midway point of the period the game got a little more physical with Radek Faksa upending Parker Kelly and then Kelly responding shortly thereafter with a hit of his own. However, that would not devolve into anything meaningful and play continued on.
Just a short while later the Stars got the first crack on the power play after Thomas Chabot tripped Jason Robertson while battling for the puck in the Ottawa zone. Thanks for a couple strong stops from Anton Forsberg the Senators emerged from the penalty unscathed.
With just over six minutes remaining in the period the Senators nearly doubled their lead Batherson in truly epic fashion after Drake Batherson attempted to bat in Josh Norris' pass that was tipped into the air. A couple minutes later the Sens got their first try on the man advantage after Radek Faksa was called for tripping Tim Stützle. After a bit of a rocky start they managed to get set up in the Dallas zone for a couple good looks on net but came up empty.
During the last minute of play the Starts applied the pressure and controlled the puck in the Senators zone before Joe Pavelski tied the game at one with just 9.3 seconds remaining.
The start of the second period marked a tone change in the game and it was all Senators from there on out. Josh Norris potted his second goal of the game going five-hole on Oettinger off a saucer pass from Drake Batherson just over five minutes into the game.
Just a few minutes later Tim Stützle carried the puck into the Stars zone and after the puck cycled from Claude Giroux to Mathieu Joseph and back to Stützle, he found Thomas Chabot cross ice at the left face-off circle. From there Chabot fired a laser and picked the top right corner on Oettinger to double the Sens lead to 3-1.
With three goals against less than halfway through the game the Stars elected to change goalies with Oettinger being replaced by Scott Wedgewood.
The Stars had a brief chance to cut into the deficit around the 12:30 mark of the period when Anton Forsberg's stick got stuck between the boards behind the Senators net. However, the Sens were able to clear the puck giving him a chance to retrieve it.
With just over half a minute to play in the period the Stars took their second period of the game when Joel Hanley wass called for holding Claude Giroux's stick. It didn't take long for the Sens to make good on this power play and make up for the late first period goal when Shane Pinto was able to take Claude Giroux's feed and slot it five-hole before falling to the ice to give the Sens a three-goal lead heading into the third period.
The third period consisted predominantly of neutral zone battle, though the Senators were able to break the puck out well and keep the pressure on the Stars.
Ottawa Senators three stars of the game:
- Josh Norris
- Drake Batherson
- Shane Pinto
Though the Senators were able to draw two penalties against the Stars in the final frame, first for Joe Pavelski hooking Shane Pinto at the 4:07 mark and again when Matt Duchene cross-checked Mathieu Joseph with 8:20 to play, the Sens weren't able to extend their lead. However, through pressing the Stars hard for much of the third period they were able to hold them to just five third period shots and 15 totals shots in the game.
It took a 60-minute structured effort from the Sens to take down the Central Division leading Dallas Stars, but this game may be the epitome of what this team can be when they're playing at their best. A welcomed sign for the Senators that centreman Josh Norris potted a pair of goals after only finding the back of the net once in the previous 20 games.
With the win over the Stars tonight the Senators are now 6-3-1 in their last ten outings. They next hit the ice in their series finale against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday evening at Canadian Tire Centre.