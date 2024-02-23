Recap: Ottawa Senators defeat the Dallas Stars 4-1

Around the midway point of the period the game got a little more physical with Radek Faksa upending Parker Kelly and then Kelly responding shortly thereafter with a hit of his own. However, that would not devolve into anything meaningful and play continued on.

Just a short while later the Stars got the first crack on the power play after Thomas Chabot tripped Jason Robertson while battling for the puck in the Ottawa zone. Thanks for a couple strong stops from Anton Forsberg the Senators emerged from the penalty unscathed.

With just over six minutes remaining in the period the Senators nearly doubled their lead Batherson in truly epic fashion after Drake Batherson attempted to bat in Josh Norris' pass that was tipped into the air. A couple minutes later the Sens got their first try on the man advantage after Radek Faksa was called for tripping Tim Stützle. After a bit of a rocky start they managed to get set up in the Dallas zone for a couple good looks on net but came up empty.

During the last minute of play the Starts applied the pressure and controlled the puck in the Senators zone before Joe Pavelski tied the game at one with just 9.3 seconds remaining.

The start of the second period marked a tone change in the game and it was all Senators from there on out. Josh Norris potted his second goal of the game going five-hole on Oettinger off a saucer pass from Drake Batherson just over five minutes into the game.