Recap: Ottawa Senators can't get by the Nashville Predators

The Predators came out of the gate strong with the first four shots on goal. The fifth shot came 3:23 into the game off of the stick of Michael McCarron for the first goal of the game. The shot came from the top of the right face-off circle through a Cole Smith screen handcuffing Joonas Korpisalo.

The Senators tried to mount a comeback, but off a turnover at their own blueline Jakob Chychrun pulled down Cody Glass for the first penalty on the game. On the ensuing power play Roman Josi put a slapshot behind the Ottawa netminder to extend the Nashville lead to two goals.

With 11 minutes remaining in the period Mark Kastelic attempted to give the Senators a spark by fighting McCarron and for a while it seemed to work as Ottawa pushed the pace with 12 straight shots.

A great chance came as Chycrun carried the puck into the Predators' zone and fired a rocket off Saros' left pad and the rebound sat in the Nashville crease just out of reach of the Senators forwards.

With just over two minutes remaining in the first period Claude Giroux made a near-perfect saucer pass to Tim Stützle. The play was broken up by Saros but also resulted in a Nashville penalty.

The Senators first power play of the game held the zone for most of the man advantage until Drake Batherson finished a Jake Sanderson one-timer to cut the lead to one.