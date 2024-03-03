Recap: Win eludes Senators in Philadelphia

The Senators lost their fourth game in a row on Saturday night after a tough battle with the Flyers in Philadelphia.

The Senators fell 4-2 after a late empty net goal sealed the win for the home team. Claude Giroux kept his point streak against his former team going with his sixth straight point against the Flyers. The point came at on Thomas Chabot’s third period goal and the Senators other goal was a Vladamir Tarasenko backhand goal in the second.

The Senators came very close to tying the game hitting four goal posts in the final four minutes of the third period, but it was not to be for Ottawa.

“I think we had several opportunities in the end, but couldn’t score, explained interim head coach Jacques Martin. “Poor puck management, poor game management. I thought we had a good second period and then with a minute left we gave them two goals.”

Already playing without captain Brady Tkachuk and the NHL goaltending tandem the Senators saw Zack MacEwen leave the game early.

“We started the game with (Erik) Brannstrom up front to replace Tkachuk and we played a man down on a back-to-back,” he added. “That’s not an excuse though it’s the mistakes that cost us the game.”