Recap: Ottawa Senators fall to Washington Capitals

The Senators couldn't keep pace with the Washington Capitals in a high-scoring affair on Monday night. The battle of nation's capitals saw Washington double up Ottawa 6-3 following several quick goals from both sides.

"I think we were just a little flat tonight and we had a tough start put us behind the eight ball, no excuses, " explained Senators forward Shane Pinto. "We just have to play better and start better."

This sentiment was echoed by interim head coach Jacques Martin.

"We've got to continue to learn from this game. We'll review it tomorrow, there's things we need to be better at and move on," Martin added on taking lessons from tonight into the next game. " We play tomorrow night so we need to get back on the horse and be ready to compete."

Martin also pointed to several mistakes across the entire game that cost the Senators tonight.

"It was more mistakes that we made," he went on. "I think we had three penalties and they scored on two out of the three and that hurt us."

It wasn't all negatives for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto each had a goal and two assists for the Senators and Joonas Korpisalo stopped eight of 10 shots over the final two periods including a handful of high-quality chances.