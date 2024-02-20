Recap: Senators defeat Tampa Bay 4-2

With just over a minute left in the period Joseph got another chance. After a board battle to the right of Forsberg the puck bounced out and all the way into the Tampa end. It came down to a foot race between Joseph and Vasilevskiy. The goaltender got there just ahead of the speedy winger and fired the puck safely to the corner. Tampa couldn’t clear their zone and a Joseph ended up with yet another chance when he tipped Jacob Chychrun’s shot on goal, but not behind Vasilevskiy.

The second period started in much the same manner as the first period ended. Tampa was only able to muster a single shot through the first eight minutes.

Once the Lightning got going they had two strong chances though. The first was a point shot by Erik Černák that Forsberg kicked aside with his right pad. Just over a minute later Stamkos had a chance untouched from the slot, but Forsberg flashed the glove and took away the chance.

It looked like the first penalty of the game would be called with with 5:55 to play in the second period when Mitchell Chaffee dumped Stützle with a late hit to draw a scrum, but the referees stay quiet and the skaters remained even on both sides.

As the second period wound down Stamkos tried to gain the Sens blueline only to be stripped of the puck by Joseph. The winger beat Černák in a foot race to get a breakaway and made no mistake with a snapshot low blocker side to give Ottawa a three-goal lead.