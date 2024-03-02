Recap: Ottawa Senators defeated by the Arizona Coyotes

Senators defeated for second road game in as many nights

GettyImages-2043998157

Arizona finally snapped their 14 game losing streak against the Senators in Ottawa on Friday night with a 5-3 win. 

The Senators mounted a second period comeback to erase a 3 goal deficit, but the Coyotes third period marker was the difference. Drake Batherson stayed hot with his fourth straight game with a goal, Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist and Tim Stützle had a pair of assists in the loss.

"I think at the beginning of the game we need to be better, but special teams they got two power play goals and I thought there were some calls that were questionable, we didn't get any calls and I thought that was a difference in the game," explained head coach Jacques Martin. "We weren't ready to play and you've got to be ready at the start we had some guys who weren't ready to play."

Despite a second-period comeback and his own two-point effort Tim Stützle wasn't happy with the teams overall performance.

"We went down three nothing early and fought all the way back and took a penalty the scored on the power play," he said. "That (third period) is not good enough, if you are down a goal we need to create more there."

The scoring started early in this game when Michael Carcone scored seven minutes and thirty seconds into the game. Five minutes after that the Coyotes struck again when J.J. Moser snapped a pass from Dylan Guenther from the hight right slot that found its way behind Anton Forsberg.

While the Senators were still reeling from the quick pair of goals Zack MacEwen got called for a double minor when his stick go up on Barrett Hayton. Less than two minutes into the penalty Ridly Greig got tangled up with Matias Maccelli and the Senators were down two men. 

WIth 11 seconds left in MacEwen's double minor Nick Schmaltz took a cross-crease pass and one-timed it short side to give Arizona a three goal lead. 

The Senators were able to mount a comeback and score one goal before the period ended. Following a series of chances by the Senators on the previous shift they again gained the zone. This time they finally got a puck past Karel Vejmelka when Jakob Chychrun found Vladimir Tarasenko along the boards and he scored the Sens first goal of the game.

The second period opened with the Senators on a power play stemming from a Jack McBain hit on Claude Giroux after the first period had ended.

While Ottawa couldn't capitilize on the first power play of the period they were able to generate several chances. Thos chances paid off when Drake Batherson was able to bury his 21st of the year off the rebound from a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot at 13:49 of the second period.

Just over 45 seconds later Sean Durzi was called for a high stick on Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. On the ensuing power play it was Shane Pinto who snapped a wrist shot home to tie the game at three goals a piece.

Ottawa had more chances on Vejmelka before the end of the period, but both teams were deadlocked going into the third. Ridly Greig was called for hooking against Nick Schmaltz at 3:52 of the period. The power play lead to Dylan Guenther scoring his seventh goal of the season to regain the lead. 

As the period progressed Ottawa had several chances to tie the game again, but the Coyotes thwarted each attempt. In hopes of tying up the game Ottawa pulled the goalie with more than two minutes remaining. However, when the extra skater didn't help them convert it was Matias Maccelli who put the game on ice for Arizona with an empty net goal. 

Following the game Anton Forsberg admitted that despite the short notice there were a lot of reasons for the team's struggles.

The Senators won't have time to dwell in this for long as they are back in action tomorrow night in Philadelphia.

Senators vs Coyotes | 01.03.2024

