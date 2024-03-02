Recap: Ottawa Senators defeated by the Arizona Coyotes

Arizona finally snapped their 14 game losing streak against the Senators in Ottawa on Friday night with a 5-3 win.

The Senators mounted a second period comeback to erase a 3 goal deficit, but the Coyotes third period marker was the difference. Drake Batherson stayed hot with his fourth straight game with a goal, Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist and Tim Stützle had a pair of assists in the loss.

"I think at the beginning of the game we need to be better, but special teams they got two power play goals and I thought there were some calls that were questionable, we didn't get any calls and I thought that was a difference in the game," explained head coach Jacques Martin. "We weren't ready to play and you've got to be ready at the start we had some guys who weren't ready to play."