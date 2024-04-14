Senators defeat Canadiens in shootout victory 

Brady Tkachuk scored twice, and Drake Batherson sent the fans home happy as the Senators defeated the Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday night.

“We battled hard, and I think you have to give a lot of credit to our power play with three power play goals,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “But what I think is more significant is we stayed with it, and I thought we got stronger as the game went on.”