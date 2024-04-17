Senators win final game of the season

Later in the second period, Thomas Chabot would be forced to the locker room with an injury, and he was joined by Chychrun later in the third, leaving a depleted Senators defense corps.

“I think we were short manpower on the D, but I think the four guys that were left played really well,” added Martin. “I thought the forwards did a great job of keeping the puck ahead of us and defending, so I think that was the difference.”

While the Senators' defense performed admirably, the Bruins were able to score and bring the game within a goal at 12:41 of the third period on a goal from Pavel Zacha.

Anton Forsberg had a strong game all night, but from that point on, he took over, including a phenomenal save to keep the Senators' lead safe with 4:35 to play in the game on a shot from Charlie McAvoy.

The Bruins rallied to try and tie the game, but once they pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, it was Artem Zub making the big play and scoring the Senators' final goal of the season to make it 3-1.

“It must feel nice for (Forsberg), but also the whole group, to grind out that back-to-back to finish the year,” said captain Brady Tkachuk about finishing the season against the Rangers and Bruins. “Two teams at the top of the division wasn’t an easy task, but I thought the group fought the fight tonight.”