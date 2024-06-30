Ottawa Senators to hold annual development camp from July 2 to July 5

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the schedule of the team’s annual development camp which will take place from Tuesday, July 2, to Friday, July 5, at Canadian Tire Centre and Bell Sensplex. The camp’s on-ice sessions on July 2 and July 3 will be open to the public. The camp’s official roster will be made available on Tuesday, July 2.

The camp will begin on Tuesday at 9 a.m. with medicals and fitness testing taking place at Canadian Tire Centre. Senators’ prospects will take to the ice at Bell Sensplex on three of thefour days. The camp will focus on both off-ice and on-ice training.

The camp’s 3-on-3 tournament returns to Bell Sensplex on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. The tournament will provide team fans with the chance to see the future of the hockey club up-close in a competitive environment. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is a season seat member-exclusive event.

The camp will also feature an off-ice workout hosted by the Ottawa Black Bears. The prospects will get the opportunity to learn about the sport of lacrosse from Black Bear players Will Johnston, Jacob Gasperetti, Nathan Grenon in addition to NLL alumnus and OBB advisory board member, Jason Tasse. The workout will take place on Thursday, July 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bell Sensplex Fieldhouse.

Highlights of the Senators development camp schedule:

• On-ice training will take place on three of the camp’s four days, with the first on-ice session scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 2, at 2:45 p.m. at Bell Sensplex.

• The annual 3-on-3 tournament will take place at Bell Sensplex on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m.

• Off-ice strength and conditioning workouts, including a workout with the Canadian Tire Centre’s newest tenant, the Ottawa Black Bears

• Specialized seminars on injury prevention and personalized training methods.

• Planning for success, sport psychology and hockey IQ seminars.

• Position specific video meetings and on-ice sessions.

Schedule at Bell Sensplex:

• Tuesday, July 2: 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (on-ice)

• Wednesday, July 3: 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (on-ice)

• Thursday, July 4: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m (Ottawa Black Bears workout)

• Friday, July 5: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (3-on-3 tournament)

*All above ice times are subject to change. Media availability will take place following each day’s ice time. Photographers are asked to RSVP with a member of the Senators communications team if they wish to attend Sunday's fitness testing session at Canadian Tire Centre.

Daily media availability and schedule updates will be available via the club’s website and the @Media_Sens account on Twitter.

