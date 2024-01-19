Ottawa Senators sign forward Shane Pinto to one-year contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year, $775,000 contract.

A native of Franklin Square, N.Y., Pinto, 23, was one of five players to skate in each of the Senators’ 82 regular-season games in 2022-23 - a season in which he recorded new career highs in goals (20), assists (15) and points (35) to rank seventh in team scoring.

Set to take part in his fourth NHL season, Pinto will enter the year having registered 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) and 30 penalty minutes over the first 99 contests of his NHL career. A former standout at the University of North Dakota (NCHC), Pinto was the first player in conference history to be recognized as its Forward of the Year and as its Defensive Forward of the Year in the lead up to signing his entry-level contract with Ottawa in March, 2020. He was also recognized as a top three Hobey Baker Award finalist after concluding his two-season collegiate career at UND.

Drafted by the Senators with the team’s first of two second-round selections (32nd overall) atthe 2019 NHL Draft, Pinto’s first game this season will be the 100th of his NHL career.

