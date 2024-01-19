Ottawa Senators sign forward Shane Pinto to one-year contract

ott-News Release

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year, $775,000 contract.

A native of Franklin Square, N.Y., Pinto, 23, was one of five players to skate in each of the Senators’ 82 regular-season games in 2022-23 - a season in which he recorded new career highs in goals (20), assists (15) and points (35) to rank seventh in team scoring.

Set to take part in his fourth NHL season, Pinto will enter the year having registered 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) and 30 penalty minutes over the first 99 contests of his NHL career. A former standout at the University of North Dakota (NCHC), Pinto was the first player in conference history to be recognized as its Forward of the Year and as its Defensive Forward of the Year in the lead up to signing his entry-level contract with Ottawa in March, 2020. He was also recognized as a top three Hobey Baker Award finalist after concluding his two-season collegiate career at UND.

Drafted by the Senators with the team’s first of two second-round selections (32nd overall) atthe 2019 NHL Draft, Pinto’s first game this season will be the 100th of his NHL career.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Senators sign Shane Pinto

Senators sign Shane Pinto
Recap Canadiens vs Senators

Recap: Canadiens vs Senators
Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT

Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT
Canadiens vs Senators

Live Blog: Canadiens vs Senators
Post Game Recap - 1.16.24

Post-game Recap: Avalanche vs Senators
Game Day 5: COL vs OTT

Game Day 5: COL vs OTT
Avalanche vs Senators

Live Blog: Avalanche vs Senators
Senators re-assign Zac Bierk; name Justin Peters as new goaltending coach

Senators re-assign Zac Bierk; name Justin Peters as new goaltending coach
Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT

Game Day 5: SJS vs OTT
Sharks vs Senators

Live Blog: Sharks vs Senators
Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

Game Day 5: OTT at BUF
Senators at Sabres

Live Blog: Senators at Sabres
Matty Jo behind the keys

Matty Jo behind the keys
Game Day 5: OTT at CGY

Game Day 5: OTT at CGY
Senators at Flames

Live Blog: Senators at Flames
Game Day 5: OTT at EDM

Game Day 5: OTT at EDM
Senators at Oilers

Recap: Senators at Oilers
 Cameron Hughes returns to CTC to celebrate milestone

Cameron Hughes returns to CTC to celebrate milestone