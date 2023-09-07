Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

News Feed

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year extension
Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract

Senators sign defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year contract

By Sens Communications
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senatorsannounced today that the team has signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4M contract extension. The contract has an average annual value of $8.050 million and includes the following breakdown: $8.050M in 2024-25, $8.050M in 2025-26, $8.050M in 2026-27, $8.050M in 2027-28, $8.050M in 2028-29, $8.050M in 2029-30, $8.050M in 2030-31 and $8.050M in 2031-32. The contract also includes a 10-team no-trade clause which will be applicable to the final three seasons of its duration.

A native of Whitefish, Mont., Sanderson, 21, will enter his second professional campaign in 2023-24 after skating in all but five of the team’s regular-season contests last season and registering 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) to rank second among Senators defencemen in scoring. Alongside Buffalo’s Owen Power, he was named to the National Hockey League’s All-Rookie Team on defence at season’s end.

Jake’s transition to the pro game has been flawless,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skillful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defencemen in the NHL for years to come. We’re very pleased to have another significant member of our core group of players under long-term contract.

A two-season standout at the University of North Dakota (NCHC), Sanderson was recognized as a Second-Team All-NCHC honoree upon the conclusion of 2021-22 conference play despite being limited to only 10 conference games on account of having represented the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship (where he served as American captain) and at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Ottawa’s second of three first-round selections (fifth overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Sanderson is now under contract with the Senators for the next nine seasons.

