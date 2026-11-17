WINNIPEG — Brian Boucher wondered if this day would ever come.

The former netminder has watched countless NHL debuts. He experienced one himself some 27 years ago, and working as an analyst and colour commentator for NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT, he’s found the words to describe the significance for scores more.

On Tuesday, he won’t have to find any words — they probably wouldn’t come, anyway — as he watches his son Tyler take to the NHL ice for the first time.

“It’s fun to be a fan, to be a dad,” said Boucher from the lobby of his hotel in Winnipeg on Tuesday afternoon. After last week's Federal Aviation Administration ground stop left flights grounded or delayed, the Bouchers scrambled to find a way to get to Tyler’s debut.

They weren’t finding much luck with finding a flight to Winnipeg, so they decided to get to Canada and then continue the search. Brian, his wife Melissa, and their daughter Brianna, drove from Philadelphia to Montreal, then caught a flight from Montreal to Winnipeg earlier on Tuesday.

“One thing I’ve always loved is watching my kids play sports. Whether it’s Tyler playing hockey or baseball, or my daughter playing basketball or cross country, I mean, watching them play sports is like the greatest thrill of my life,” said Boucher.

“I would never miss — I don’t miss many of his games, whether I’m watching them live, or you know, delayed, on FloSports, I’m watching them. But I wouldn’t miss this for the world.”

On Sunday, Tyler scored for the Belleville Senators in a win over the Cleveland Monsters. Brian was working a game in Philadelphia that night, but before he got to the rink, he texted Tyler to congratulate him on the goal and the win. He had a sneaking suspicion that with Tyler’s solid stretch of play, and a few injuries in Ottawa, that a call-up could be on the horizon.

His suspicions were confirmed when Tyler called him at the rink. Brian was originally scheduled to work a Flyers-Sabres game on Tuesday in Philadelphia, but those plans went out the window when he found out that Tyler’s debut would be happening the same night.

“I mean, you wondered if this day was ever going to come, with all the injuries,” said the elder Boucher.

“I watch so much hockey, and you see guys with different paths, and you know, some guys have so much bad luck, and it never works out for them. And you just wonder at some point, does this mean it’s not going to happen? But the fact that it did, Tyler is such a resilient kid, and for that, I’m proud of him. He’s earned it, because of all the setbacks he’s had and all the hard work he’s put in. So I’m happy to see it.”

On Monday, Tyler met the Ottawa media. Asked about what it was like sharing the news of his call-up with his family, he fought back tears.

"They’ve been there for me since Day 1, so it means a lot,” said the 23-year-old. He also thanked the medical staff and his teammates in Belleville, who have stood beside him ever since he joined the Senators organization after being drafted 10th overall in 2021.

“Yeah, I cried too,” said his dad about his reaction to that video.

“He's a thoughtful kid. He's got a big heart. He's a good son. He's a good brother, and you know, we've tried to support him the best we could. I mean, we don't — I don't — have all the answers. But you just try to keep telling them, you try to give them hope, I think that's the thing. Everybody needs hope. They need to feel like it's attainable, that if they put the work in, it can happen. And he's never given up hope, even with all the disappointment. Sure, he’s been down and upset, but he's always picked himself up off the mat, which I find to be awesome.”

During the World Junior Championships in 2023, Boucher suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder. When he returned to the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s, he tried to rehab it and continue his season, to no avail. That March, he underwent surgery and was shut down for the season.

He turned pro the next season with Belleville in the AHL but would only play 21 games. During the first part of the season, it was a nagging groin injury that held him out of the lineup. In February, another shoulder injury — this time, his left arm — would end his season. He would have to undergo another surgery and rehab.

“I think that one really, that was a big gut punch for him,” said Brian.

“That was a hard one, because he knew now what the rehab entailed with the other shoulder, and it was the same exact thing that happened to the other, so he knew how long it was going to be. That was hard.”

Heading into the 2025–26 season — his third as a pro — Tyler just wanted to get healthy again. Before he could work on taking his game to the next level, he had to get his body right, and his mind right.

But he again suffered an injury to his shoulder and missed two months of action in the middle of the season. It wasn’t as severe as the two that required surgery, but it was another gut punch.

“I think that upset him too. Those two were the toughest ones. But I don’t know… he’s got a way about him… I’ll let him feel bad about himself for about a week, and then we’ve got to get back to it. And he does a pretty good job of following those guidelines.”

After three injury-shortened seasons, Boucher had only played 115 pro games heading into the summer of 2026. His entry-level contract had expired, and he was a restricted free agent. He could have sought out a fresh start, or the Senators could have moved on. But he wanted to re-sign with Ottawa, where he had been drafted and where he had played two seasons of junior hockey.

“I’ll tell you right now, Tyler wants to play for the Ottawa Senators. He wants to be an Ottawa Senator,” said Brian.

“When they drafted him, it meant a lot to him. He knows that this year is a prove-it year for him. He gets it… he totally gets it, and he was willing to say, ‘Yeah, I want to go out and have a good year, and we’ll see where it takes us.’ But I can tell you, he wants to be an Ottawa Senator, and that to me is what stands out. He wants to do it here. He’s headstrong in that way.”

Tyler will get his wish on Tuesday night, even if the path wasn’t what he or anyone else envisioned five and a half years, when he was drafted by the Sens.

“I’d be lying to you if I said that my confidence isn’t shaken from the day that he got drafted to now. I mean, I know things have changed. First of all, I know it’s all new [management], it’s not the people that drafted him. I’m fully aware of that. I don’t know what the future holds. I do know that he wants to be an Ottawa Senator, and it means a lot to him. That matters, because it’s the team that drafted him,” said Brian.

“It’s all in where you fit in the timeline with the team, so we’ll see how it plays out. I think, you know, that big picture stuff for me… I’m more just excited for Tyler to have this one game opportunity, take it one game at a time, keep trying to get better each year, every day, and see where it takes him.”

And if it takes him to Thursday, when the Senators are back home playing the Flyers, that would be just fine for everyone, particularly the visiting colour commentator.

“I don’t want to look past tonight, but it would be pretty cool if he was in that game,” said Brian.

“If he was playing, maybe I’d be watching #54 a little bit more, you know… We’ll see where it takes us [and] just worry about tonight. But I will be in Ottawa on Thursday.”