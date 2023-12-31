Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations

Dave Poulin joins the Senators as Senior Vice-President, Hockey Operations

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer announced today the appointment of Steve Staios to the role of General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, the appointment of Dave Poulin to the role of Senior Vice-President, Hockey Operations and the appointment of Ryan Bowness to the role of Associate General Manager. Both Poulin and Bowness will report to Staios.

A native of Timmins, Ont., Poulin previously served as Vice-President, Hockey Operations with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2009 to 2014 where he was also the General Manager of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Most recently, he worked at TSN covering the Senators and the NHL as a hockey analyst on both television and radio.

As a player, Poulin skated in 724 career NHL games registering 530 points (205 goals, 325 assists) over 12 seasons with Philadelphia (where he served as Flyers’ team captain from 1984 through 1990), the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. A three-time 70-point producer with the Flyers, he was awarded the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL forward who best demonstrates defensive skill following the 1986-87 season. He was also the recipient of the King Clancy Trophy following the 1992-93 season as the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and one who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.

Staios joined the Senators as President of Hockey Operations on Sept. 29 and was later appointed as the team’s interim General Manager.

Bowness joined the club on July 5, 2022, as Assistant General Manager after serving as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Director of Professional Scouting for the three previous campaigns.

