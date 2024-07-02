Ottawa Senators announce 2024-25 regular-season schedule

OTTAWA – In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators announced today the team’s 2024-25 regular-season schedule, which will see the club begin the campaign on Thursday, Oct. 10, when it hosts the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre. The game will mark the first time in franchise history that the Senators have opened a season against the reigning Stanley Cup winner and the first time that the Senators have opened a season against Florida.

The 2024-25 regular season will once again see an unbalanced Atlantic Division set of contests where the Senators will face division rivals Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, Montreal and Tampa Bay four times respectively. Ottawa will oppose both Florida and Toronto three times each.

Due to the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship taking place in Ottawa this winter, the team will be away from Tuesday, Dec. 17 to Tuesday, Jan. 7, while visiting nine different opponents including Seattle, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Minnesota, Dallas, St. Louis and Detroit. The nine-game stint will mark the longest in Senators’ franchise history.

The 82-game 2024-25 calendar will feature home and road games against all 31 league opponents and will see the Senators conclude their regular-season schedule on Thursday, April 17, when the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes.

Schedule highlights for 2024-25

-The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will visit Canadian Tire Centre for the club’s home opener on Thursday, Oct. 10 and again on Saturday, April 5.

-The Senators will host the reigning Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

- Division rival Toronto will visit Canadian Tire Centre once, on Saturday, Jan. 25 while the Montreal Canadiens will visit twice - on Saturday, Feb. 22 and on Friday, April 11.

- The team will host five separate four-game home stands at Canadian Tire Centre.

2024-25 Ottawa Senators regular-season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct 14 vs. Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Utah, 9:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25, at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9, at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 vs. Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19 at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Boston, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 3 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 3 at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, March 10 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 13 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 20 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 27 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 3 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 vs. Florida, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 vs. Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 11 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 17 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

