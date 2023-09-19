Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Egor Sokolov on a one-year, two-way contract

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Egor Sokolov on a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $120,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of Yekatarinburg, Russia, Sokolov, 23, spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the Senators’ AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and established new professional career highs in all major statistical categories with 21 goals, 38 assists, 59 points and 72 penalty minutes over 70 regular-season games. He also skated in five contests for Ottawa, tallying two points (one goal, one assist), which included the first goal of his NHL career in the team’s 7-4 home win over Tampa Bay on April 8.

“Egor has steadily improved over each of his first three professional seasons,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a natural goal scorer who’s also diligently worked on other facets of his game. It’s both ours and his expectation that he continues his upward trajectory in the year ahead.”

The Senators’ third of three second-round selections (61st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Sokolov leads all-time Belleville Senators in goals (55), power-play markers (19), assists (79) and points (134) ahead of the 2023-24 season. Upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign, he was recognized as both the B-Sens’ Most Valuable Player and its Man of the Year as the player who demonstrates the most commitment to the team’s home community.

