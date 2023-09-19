News Feed

There's a Shark in these waters

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

prospect challenge roster

Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract

Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350

Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract

Big Mac on board!

Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Egor Sokolov on a one-year, two-way contract

ott-News Release

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Egor Sokolov on a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $120,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of Yekatarinburg, Russia, Sokolov, 23, spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the Senators’ AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and established new professional career highs in all major statistical categories with 21 goals, 38 assists, 59 points and 72 penalty minutes over 70 regular-season games. He also skated in five contests for Ottawa, tallying two points (one goal, one assist), which included the first goal of his NHL career in the team’s 7-4 home win over Tampa Bay on April 8.

“Egor has steadily improved over each of his first three professional seasons,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a natural goal scorer who’s also diligently worked on other facets of his game. It’s both ours and his expectation that he continues his upward trajectory in the year ahead.”

The Senators’ third of three second-round selections (61st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Sokolov leads all-time Belleville Senators in goals (55), power-play markers (19), assists (79) and points (134) ahead of the 2023-24 season. Upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign, he was recognized as both the B-Sens’ Most Valuable Player and its Man of the Year as the player who demonstrates the most commitment to the team’s home community.

