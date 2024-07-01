Ottawa Senators acquire defenceman Nick Jensen and a ‘26 third-round pick from Washington in exchange for defenceman Jakob Chychrun

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staiosannounced today that the team has acquired defenceman Nick Jensen and Washington’s third-round draft pick in 2026 from the Capitals in exchange for defenceman Jakob Chychrun.

A native of Rogers, Minn., Jensen recently completed his eighth National Hockey League season by registering 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and 10 penalty minutes over 78 regular-season contests with the Capitals.

Drafted by the Detroit Red Wings with the team’s fifth-round (150th overall) selection at the 2009 NHL Draft, Jensen has skated in 562 career NHL games with the Red Wings and Capitals over which he has recorded 134 points (19 goals, 115 assists) and 136 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 27 career post-season games including one with Washington this past season.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -