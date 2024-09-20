Getting you set for opening week

Opening week is almost upon us — less than a month away! In the opening days of the Ottawa Senators’ 2024-25 season, fans will have plenty to look forward to, both on and off the ice.

Fan Fest

On Saturday, September 28, the Senators are hosting their annual Fan Fest event at the Canadian Tire Centre. Kicking off at 9:30 a.m. and running until 1:00 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet players and staff as well as participate in a multitude of fun activities. Events at this year’s Fan Fest will include:

A team practice

Selfie station

Press conferences

Kids activities

Face painting

Photo stations

These events will run alongside several all-day activities, including a DJ, Pose with a Pro, and inflatables. Fans in attendance will have the chance to purchase team merchandise at event-exclusive discounts and select 100-level concessions will be open all day. Parking for the day will be free, as well.

Fans can claim their free Fan Fest tickets HERE!

Home Opener

The Ottawa Senators’ season kicks off with a home opener match against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. On Thursday, October 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET the Florida Panthers come to town in a game that will see captain Brady Tkachuk face off against his brother, Matthew.

The Senators have a franchise record of 57-47-3-6 against the Panthers, and fans can expect a physical match between the two teams. Last year’s home game against Florida saw the two teams combine for a total of 167 penalty minutes, which included 12 individual 10-minute misconducts.

This year’s home opener will bring back a fan favourite pre-game red carpet for the first time since 2019. Fans will want to be at the Canadian Tire Centre early to catch their favourite players as they make their entrance.

Fans can get their tickets for the home opener HERE!

Thanksgiving game

October 14, Thanksgiving Monday, will see the Senators play host to the Los Angeles Kings at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Sens want to celebrate Sensgiving with those in attendance at the game, which means the first 10,000 fans to arrive will receive a Sens gravy boat to enjoy at their Thanksgiving dinners. Fans will also be encouraged to bring unused and nonperishable food items to the game for donation.

Fans can get their tickets for the game HERE!

Hosting the Devils

The New Jersey Devils are in town on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET to face the Senators. The Senators come into the season with a 40-48-5-15 record against the Devils, including a 1-2 record last year. The Sens’ April 6 game against the Devils saw Brady Tkachuk set the NHL record for most hits in a single game at 16.

Fans can get their tickets for the game HERE!

Sparty’s Birthday

Come celebrate Spartacat’s birthday on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 p.m. ET as the Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Senators faced off against the Lightning four times last season, which saw the team go 3-1 in that span. To celebrate Sparty’s birthday, the first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a Sparty pillowcase. Fans will also be able to wish Sparty a happy birthday at his party in the Canadian Tire Centre plaza prior to the game.

Fans can get their tickets for the game HERE!