Notebook: Senators prep for Avalanche
The Senators took to the ice in Denver ahead of taking on the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. ET. Today’s practice follows the Senators 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last night and allowed for the team to regroup ahead of their game tomorrow.
Lines from today’s practice looked much like the lineup from last night’s game.
At forward, Shane Pinto was absent again after missing last night’s game. Cole Reinhardt, who was called up from the Belleville Senators prior to last night’s game, remains in the lineup in his place.
Tkachuk – Stützle – Amadio
Giroux – Norris – Batherson
Gregor – Greig – Cousins
Reinhardt – Gaudette – MacEwen
On defence, there were no changes as Artem Zub remains sidelined by an upper body injury, his last game coming on October 14 against the Los Angeles Kings.
Sanderson – Hamonic
Chabot – Jensen
Kleven – Bernard-Docker
Both Anton Forsberg and Linus Ullmark were on the ice participating in the team’s practice.
Last night's game saw forward Adam Gaudette score twice, the first of which being his first of the season as well as his first NHL goal since February 13, 2022 — which also came with the Senators during his first stint with the team. It was a night of firsts, as forward Cole Reinhardt earned his first NHL point when he received an assist on Gaudette's first goal.
