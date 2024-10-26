Notebook: Senators prep for Avalanche

The Senators took to the ice in Denver ahead of taking on the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. ET.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
/

Practice | 10.26.24

The Senators hit the practice ice at the University of Denver on Saturday

The Senators took to the ice in Denver ahead of taking on the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow night at 9:00 p.m. ET. Today’s practice follows the Senators 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last night and allowed for the team to regroup ahead of their game tomorrow.

OTT at VGK | Recap

Lines from today’s practice looked much like the lineup from last night’s game.

At forward, Shane Pinto was absent again after missing last night’s game. Cole Reinhardt, who was called up from the Belleville Senators prior to last night’s game, remains in the lineup in his place.

Tkachuk – Stützle – Amadio

Giroux – Norris – Batherson

Gregor – Greig – Cousins

Reinhardt – Gaudette – MacEwen

On defence, there were no changes as Artem Zub remains sidelined by an upper body injury, his last game coming on October 14 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Sanderson – Hamonic

Chabot – Jensen

Kleven – Bernard-Docker

Both Anton Forsberg and Linus Ullmark were on the ice participating in the team’s practice.

Last night's game saw forward Adam Gaudette score twice, the first of which being his first of the season as well as his first NHL goal since February 13, 2022 — which also came with the Senators during his first stint with the team. It was a night of firsts, as forward Cole Reinhardt earned his first NHL point when he received an assist on Gaudette's first goal.

Drake Batherson speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Golden Knights

Adam Gaudette speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Golden Knights

Linus Ullmark speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Golden Knights

Travis Green speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Golden Knights

