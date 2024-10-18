Notebook: Senators back to work
The Senators were back on the ice Friday following last night’s game against the New Jersey Devils.
The Senators were back on the ice Friday following last night’s game against the New Jersey Devils. The team will be looking to bounce back from last night’s 3-1 loss as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at home tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop is at 1:00 p.m. and tickets for the game are available HERE.
Lines from today’s practice saw a bit of shuffling around from last night’s lineup.
At forward, centers Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig were both absent, the latter of whom has missed the past two games.
Tkachuk – Stützle – Amadio
Giroux – Norris- Batherson
Gregor – Alfredsson – Perron
Cousins – Gaudette - MacEwen
Assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson is not making his return to playing, but rather was filling in for line rushes. On defence, Artem Zub was still away dealing with an upper body injury from Monday’s game against the Kings, while Thomas Chabot was also not present.
Sanderson – Hamonic
Kleven – Bernard-Docker
X – Jensen
All three goaltenders (Anton Forsberg, Mads Sogaard, and Linus Ullmark) were on the ice and full participants in today’s practice.
Two of the absentees, Shane Pinto and Thomas Chabot, are expected to play tomorrow, as today was a maintenance day for them.
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators