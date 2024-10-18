Notebook: Senators back to work

Lines from today’s practice saw a bit of shuffling around from last night’s lineup.

At forward, centers Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig were both absent, the latter of whom has missed the past two games.

Tkachuk – Stützle – Amadio

Giroux – Norris- Batherson

Gregor – Alfredsson – Perron

Cousins – Gaudette - MacEwen

Assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson is not making his return to playing, but rather was filling in for line rushes. On defence, Artem Zub was still away dealing with an upper body injury from Monday’s game against the Kings, while Thomas Chabot was also not present.

Sanderson – Hamonic

Kleven – Bernard-Docker

X – Jensen

All three goaltenders (Anton Forsberg, Mads Sogaard, and Linus Ullmark) were on the ice and full participants in today’s practice.

Two of the absentees, Shane Pinto and Thomas Chabot, are expected to play tomorrow, as today was a maintenance day for them.