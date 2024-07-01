Sens get Gregor

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year deal worth $850,000.

The acquisition of Gregor will bring speed and skill to the Sens’ offence, as well as 241 career NHL games under his belt.

Skating in 63 regular season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, Gregor, 25, recorded six goals and six assists for a 12-point total. Over the span of his 241-game career, Gregor has totalled 32 goals and 31 assists for 63 points.

The Beaumont, Alberta native was taken 111th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks, with whom the forward has spent the majority of his five-year NHL career.

Gregor won silver with Team Canada at the 2022 World Championship in Finland, where he played alongside current-Sens Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot. Gregor recorded two goals and an assist for three points in seven games at the tournament.

The contract sees the Senators provided with valuable speed and energy upfront, carrying through the 2024-25 season.