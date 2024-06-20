Matinpalo back for more

The Ottawa Senators have locked down another young up-and-comer with today’s signing of Espoo, Finland native defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo. The one-year, two-way contract carries a $775,000 value in the NHL and a $200,000 value in the AHL.

The 2023-24 season was the Finnish 25-year old’s first in North America. It was a season of milestones for Matinpalo, who made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators on October 28, 2023, in a 5-2 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Matinpalo played four games with the NHL club.