Matinpalo back for more

The Ottawa Senators announce that the team has signed defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to a one-year, two-way contract.

Nikolas Matinpalo Signed Article
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have locked down another young up-and-comer with today’s signing of Espoo, Finland native defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo. The one-year, two-way contract carries a $775,000 value in the NHL and a $200,000 value in the AHL.

The 2023-24 season was the Finnish 25-year old’s first in North America. It was a season of milestones for Matinpalo, who made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators on October 28, 2023, in a 5-2 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Matinpalo played four games with the NHL club.

In his 67 regular season games with the Belleville Senators, Matinpalo recorded four goals and 10 assists for a total of 14 points, tallying 26 penalty minutes to boot. He appeared in all seven playoff games for the team as well, providing the team with steady defence on the backend.

The move from Finland to North America proved to be no problem for Matinpalo, and Sens fans can be sure to look forward to even more growth from the young defenceman in the coming season.

