Joint statement from the National Capital Commission and Capital Sports Development Inc. 

OTTAWA – The National Capital Commission (NCC) and Capital Sports Development Inc. (CSDI) are pleased to announce they have reached an agreement in principle regarding the sale of land to bring a major events center and arena district to LeBreton Flats.

This agreement reflects a shared vision to create a new vibrant and sustainable mixed-use community at LeBreton Flats and a premier destination for residents and visitors.

While today’s announcement marks an important milestone, the NCC and CSDI acknowledge that there is still significant work ahead. With the start of the due diligence period, the NCC and CSDI will now work together to outline next steps and project timelines.

Negotiations are also ongoing between the NCC and the Algonquin Nation to ensure the Nation secures short and long-term benefits and is a true partner in what promises to be a transformational opportunity for Canada’s capital.

“This agreement with CSDI and the Senators is great news for the National Capital Region. The major events centre and arena district will bring life and excitement to LeBreton Flats. This partnership will build on the development phases already announced as part of the NCC Building LeBreton project that will see 6000 new housing units with an affordability target of 25 percent.” —Tobi Nussbaum, Chief Executive Officer, National Capital Commission

“We are pleased to take this next step in the process with the National Capital Commission. Our ultimate desire is to build a world-class, multi-event centre in the heart of Ottawa-Gatineau that can be enjoyed for generations to come. Today represents an important step towards achieving that goal and we are committed to working with the NCC and other key stakeholders to make this a reality.” -- Cyril Leeder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ottawa Senators