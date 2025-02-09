Nikolas Matinpalo named to Finnish Men's National Team roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL has announced that Senators’ defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo has been named to the Finnish Men’s National Team’s roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

By Sydney D'Amico
Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Matinpalo has played in 17 games with the Senators this season after being called up in January. In his brief time with the team, the 26-year-old defenceman has established himself as a steady, reliable player on the backend.

Matinpalo has also played in 24 games with the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville this season. During that time, he has recorded two goals and six assists for an eight-point total.

In 2023, Matinpalo represented Finland at the 2023 IIHF World Championships where he recorded one goal and two assists for three points in eight games with Finland.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place between February 12-20 in Boston and Montreal and will feature Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.

