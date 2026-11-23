Less than 24 hours after a crushing loss on home ice to the Philadelphia Flyers, Tim Stützle and Thomas Chabot were engaged in a heated battle.

The two players were throwing their weight into each other – aggressively swatting their sticks to battle for a loose puck.

But the backdrop for this confrontation wasn’t the practice ice at Canadian Tire Centre as you might expect.

Instead, the two were playing mini sticks with a handful of kids in a playroom on the fifth floor of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). And they were wearing huge smiles while they battled for that loose puck.

Stützle and Chabot have launched the 1872 Club this season, pledging to donate $1,872 for each Sens win to CHEO’s Kids These Days campaign.

As part of their initiative, they want to make a handful of surprise visits to CHEO to spend time with the kids. On Friday, they popped by CHEO to play mini sticks, air hockey and do some colouring with the kids and their families.

One of my favourite parts of the day was when Thomas was invited over to colour with the kids at a small table near the back of the room. He wedged himself into a tiny seat that was designed for an elementary school student – steadfastly refusing my offer to bring him an adult-sized chair. And he spent the next 20 minutes at that table, meticulously colouring a Senators logo alongside five other kids. Tim came over a few minutes into the session – and with no more chairs available – he went on his knees to do his colouring.

(The extra strain on his knees from the colouring and playing mini sticks didn’t seem to bother Tim, as he popped in a couple of goals the following night against the Los Angles Kings).

During Saturday’s broadcast of the Sens-Kings game, sideline reporter Ailish Forfar did a terrific story on the 1872 initiative for Sportsnet. Ailish mentioned that the 1872 Club is on pace to exceed $600,000 in donations this season – with many of our fans pledging $18.72 per Ottawa win.

If you’d like to participate in the 1872 Club, all the details are available on their official website.

And we’re very excited to bring our whole team to CHEO in the coming weeks, as our annual holiday visit is just around the corner. So if you enjoy these types of stories and content, there is more coming in the near future.

Trivia time:

Speaking of Thomas Chabot, he moved into 10th place all-time in games played in franchise history this season. He’s also ranked seventh all-time in assists for Ottawa.

Can you name the five other players who rank in both the top 10 in games played and assists in Senators history?

Answer at the bottom of this column.

A couple of notes for Monday’s Calgary game

Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames has a scheduled 7:42 p.m. Eastern Time puck drop.

That’s because it’s a nationally televised game on Sportsnet Plus – so we’re getting a later start time than usual. We’ll be treated to a broadcast team featuring a pair of distinguished TSN 1200 alumni, as Jon Abbot and Jason York will be calling the game for Sportsnet. (The over/under for Michael Amadio references from Yorkie is being set at 6.5).

It’s also Catan Night at Canadian Tire Centre, as we’ll have some themed décor and activations in honour of the board game. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will also receive a travel-sized version of Catan. We’re one of a handful of pro sports teams in North America to have partnered with Catan, so you’re seeing this type of activation pop up in stadiums and arenas across the NHL, NBA and MLB.

And to get you set for Catan Night, we had Warren Foegele and Carter Yakemchuk – who are both Catan enthusiasts – play a game with our digital writer Andrew Wilimek.

Two more broadcasting notes for this week:

Even though our game against the Florida Panthers is on Wednesday night, it is not the featured Amazon Prime game in Canada this week. Our game from Florida will be featured regionally on TSN 5, while Vancouver-Detroit is available across the country on Amazon.

Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning will be a 3 p.m. Eastern Time start because of the Thanksgiving holiday south of the border. That game will also be featured on TSN 5 and there will be a fun surprise for viewers that day – but I’m going to leave it to them to unveil it.

Media roundup: Looking back at some interesting and fun Senators stories you might have missed over the past seven days.

Our Andrew Wilimek had a chance to sit down with Brian Boucher a few hours before his son’s magical NHL debut in Winnipeg last week.

What happens when your head athletic therapist needs stitches himself? Andrew also caught up Dom Nicoletta after both he and assistant equipment manager Ian Cox were taken out by the same puck in Winnipeg last week.

Thomas Chabot and Jordan Spence have been terrific during Ottawa’s current eight-game point streak. Alex Adams had a chance to connect with them to find out why their chemistry works on and off the ice.

And the guys at Daily Faceoff think that Travis Green should absolutely be a frontrunner in the Jack Adams conversation this season.

Trivia answer: The other five players to rank in the Top 10 in games played and assists in Senators history: Daniel Alfredsson, Wade Redden, Radek Bonk, Jason Spezza and Erik Karlsson.