The Belleville Senators will make the trip to Ottawa this week to play in their second-ever school day game, which goes on Wednesday at 10:30 against the Laval Rocket.

“I think our guys get excited about playing in Ottawa, it’s the NHL building that they all want to play in,” said B-Sens head coach Andrew Campbell.

“They all want to be Ottawa Senators, so it’s a great experience for them to play in that building, play in a lot of Ottawa fans in that region, and I’m assuming a lot of the brass in Ottawa will be there too, so it adds extra juice for our guys, and it’s a fun game to play in.”

A year ago this week, the B-Sens hosted the Toronto Marlies in the franchise’s first-ever school day game. Jackson Parsons saved all 25 shots in his first career AHL shutout.

“The 10:30 start is when we practice every day, so our guys are used to being on the ice at that time,” said Campbell, reminiscing on that game in Belleville.

“The kids add a lot of energy, I know it’s no fun playing in front of empty buildings. When it’s loud, whether it’s adults, or kids, or whatever, and there’s lots of energy, I think our guys feed off that and they always seem to play with a little more juice.”

On Nov. 25, the B-Sens will host the Marlies in another school day game at 10:30, this one at CIBC Place in Belleville. Campbell says that the games are a perfect opportunity to grow the game of hockey, and connect new fans with the B-Sens.

“Well, you’re introducing new fans to the game. Not every family can afford to come to a game, or not every family are hockey fans by nature,” said Campbell.

“So you know, schools do trips, classes come to the game, maybe you get five, ten, fifteen kids at the end of the day who fall in love with the game, and that’s what it’s all about. I think it’s a cool thing the league does, and it opens up the game to a whole lot of kids who wouldn’t have the opportunity to see a game otherwise.”