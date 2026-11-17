Two of the hottest teams in the NHL will face off on Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

The Ottawa Senators and the Winnipeg Jets both dropped games in regulation on Nov. 1. Since then, the Jets have rattled off six straight wins, and the Sens have won four out of five games, picking up nine of a possible 10 points.

“Yeah, they’re a team that’s playing well right now,” said Travis Green on Tuesday morning .

“They got off to a great start, obviously, and they had a little dip in their play, and they bounced back. They’ve played some really good hockey as of late. You look at their lineup… it’s easy to see why they’re playing well.”

Tyler Boucher will draw into the Senators lineup and make his NHL debut five-and-a-half years after being drafted 10th overall by the Sens. Boucher said after taking part in an optional morning skate that his parents and his sister will be in attendance for the game.

“Yeah, just excited, ready to go. Another hockey game, and just ready to get going,” said Boucher.

“Just went through a lot of injuries and stuff like that, just stuff that was out of my control, and it was just tough. You kind of maybe start to second guess stuff, maybe you start to wonder if it’s for you, and just a great support system, and glad I’m here.”

Boucher skated alongside Sammy Blais and Stephen Halliday on the fourth line at practice on Monday before the team left for Winnipeg. The 23-year-old has played alongside both Blais and Halliday in Belleville previously and said that will help with developing chemistry quickly.

Travis Green said that his message for Boucher was to enjoy the moment, and don’t overthink anything.

“It’s easy to say don’t be nervous, but he’s going to be nervous,” said Green. “Every guy is in his first game, and rightfully so, it’s a big moment in your hockey career. But really, take it all in. At the end of the day, just work hard and compete, and that’s all you can do.”