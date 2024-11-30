Meet the Hero’s Ridge nominees for the month of November

Every Ottawa Senators’ home game, the Senators partner with Lépine Apartments to pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country. The tradition of Hero’s Ridge dates to 2015 and sees a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and their family enjoy a game from the Hero’s Ridge suite. Since its inauguration, Hero’s Ridge has honoured over 350 veterans. It is with the help of the Royal Canadian Legion that this program is possible, as the Legion gives families the opportunity to nominate their loved ones to be honoured.

This season’s honourees for the month of November can be found below.

Mrs. Anderson – November 7, 2024

The National Silver Cross Mother acts on behalf of all Canadian mothers and Families who have lost a son or daughter in the line of service, be it in action or over the course of normal duty. From November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025, Mrs. Anderson will be part of several events honouring Canada’s fallen. Mrs. Anderson’s two sons, Ron and Ryan, were both Sergeants in the Canadian Armed Forces, and serving in Afghanistan with the Royal Canadian Regiment and each brother was being treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before passing.

Carole Morissette – November 2, 2024

Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Carole Morissette joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1984. During her career she served in both the Airforce and Army. with some time at sea while on deployment. Carole was deployed three times, Bosnia Herzegovina in 2002, Afghanistan in 2006 and Africa in 2009 while serving at sea. She held the position of Sergeant-Major at Canadian Forces Joint Imagery Centre of "A" Squadron in Ottawa when she retired in 2016 after 32 years of service to our country.

Wayne Cunningham – November 14, 2024

In October 1985 17-year-old Wayne Cunningham joined the Canadian Armed Forces for 8 years assigned as part of the Air Defence Artillery during that time he was deployed to the Kuwait war serving as an Air Defence Artillery protecting the HMCS Protector. Wayne rejoined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2002 as a member of the Signal Corps. Wayne was deployed to the UN peacekeeping mission to Bosnia in 2005 and served 2 tours in Afghanistan providing Network Support. Wayne then became a Network instructor at the School of Communication in Kingston. In 2019 Sergeant Cunningham retired after serving our country for 24 years.

Daniel Ferland – November 19, 2024

Daniel Ferland enrolled in Ottawa in 1988 as a Weapons Tech (Land) in the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (RCEME).He served coast to coast with postings to Chilliwack BC, Gagetown NB, Borden Ontario, Edmonton AB, and Ottawa) He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 in addition he was deployed to Operation Persistence for SwissAir Flight 111 recovery in Peggy's Cove, Ice Storm recovery in St-John NB. Master Warrant Officer Ferland retired in 2020 after 32 years of service to our country.

Richard Lefebvre – November 21, 2024

Master Warrant Officer (Retired) Richard Lefebvre joined the Canadian Armed forces in 1974 This was the beginning of a long career with postings across Canada and 5 years in Germany. He was deployed to Cyprus in 1988 and Afghanistan in 2003. In 2006 Richard retired as an Ammunition Tech after serving our country for 32 years and 293 days.

Sean Barry – November 23, 2024

Chief Petty Officer 2 (Retired) Sean Barry joined the Navy in 1987 as a Naval Electronics Sensor Operator, where he sailed on HMCS Toronto, and HMCS Ottawa. After remustering, he became a Clearance Diver and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal instructor. His duties took him across Canada and the world. He was involved in the Lake Ontario Nimrod crash. He also helped with the recovery of the Griffon Helicopter in the High Arctic and the SwissAir Flight 111 crash. He retired in 2009 after 32 years of service to Canada.

Heather Poliquin – November 25, 2024

Heather joined the Canadian Armed Forces in August of 1973 as an Administrative Clerk. Her 1st posting was at CFB Calgary. It was there she met and married Mike Poliquin. She and Mike served on various bases and started a family. Heather took her release from the regular forces in 1981 due to the perceived conflicts caused by marriage between a non-commissioned member and an officer. She then transferred to the Primary Reserve in 1982 and continued to serve across Canada in many locations. Master Warrant Officer Heather Poliquin retired in 2010 following 37 years of service to our country.