Meet the Hero's Ridge nominees for the month of December

Every Ottawa Senators’ home game, the Senators partner with Lépine Apartments to pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country. The tradition of Hero’s Ridge dates to 2015 and sees a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and their family enjoy a game from the Hero’s Ridge suite. Since its inauguration, Hero’s Ridge has honoured over 350 veterans. It is with the help of the Royal Canadian Legion that this program is possible, as the Legion gives families the opportunity to nominate their loved ones to be honoured.

This season’s honourees for the month of December can be found below.

Barry Pascoe – December 5, 2024

Barry Pascoe joined the Canadian Forces in February 1972 as a Communicator Research Operator. His postings saw him serving from Gander, Newfoundland to Masset, British Columbia, to Skaggs Island, California. Pascoe also served four tours in CFS Alert in the Northwest Territories/Nunavut. In 1988, he made a trade transfer to Topographic Surveyor and was posted to Mapping and Charting Establishment in Ottawa. While there he traveled extensively around Canada, Hawaii and Australia on survey parties, as well as two tours with NATO in the former Yugoslavia. In 2007, he released from the regular forces and took a Class B employment with Canadian Expeditionary Force Command/Canadian Joint Operations Command until his retirement in February 2013, completing 41 years of service.

Brian Laughton – December 7, 2024

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Brian Laughton joined the Canadian Forces in April of 1974 as a Private in the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa. He became an Officer cadet in September of that year starting a long career as a military engineer which saw him serve from Gagetown, New Brunswick to Chilliwack, British Columbia, as well as postings in the United Kingdom. During his career he was a Career Manager, Training Officer, Squadron Commander, Project Director and Commanding Officer. In 2011, Brian retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as the Assistant Chief of Military Engineers after 37 years of service to our country.

Dan Gladu – December 8, 2024

Capt. (Retired) Dan Gladu enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in September 1979. After completion of his Basic Officer and receiving his pilots’ wings, he was posted to bases across Canada during which time he was an Instructor Pilot, Standards Officer and Instrument Check Pilot and Maintenance Test Pilot. Gladu transferred to the RCAF Primary Reserves in 2000 and in 2007 he re-enlisted in the RCAF deploying to Afghanistan in 2011 where he flew helicopters in support to Canadian troops in the Panjwai District. Gladu retired in May 2017 after flying close to 8,000 flying hours during his 38 years of service to our country on five types of helicopters.

Jean-François Lambert – December 11, 2024

Lieutenant Colonel (LCol) Jean-François Lambert joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1992 as a professional musician performing in Ottawa with the Ceremonial Guard on Parliament Hill, then across Canada and around the world. In 2008, he became a Public Affairs officer where he served at home and overseas in the Baltics States and in Southeast Asia, as well as a member of a Board of Inquiry. In 2014, he deployed as the Task Force Public Affairs Officer in Romania with our F-18s as a member of Operation REASSURANCE in Eastern Europe. During COVID-19, he deployed to the Middle East to support Canada’s efforts in Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait and Iraq. LCol Lambert is continuing to serve our country as he prepares to be deployed in January 2025 to Eastern Europe with the NATO Security Assistance & Training for Ukraine.

Bill Black – December 14, 2024

Bill Black began his military service as a rifleman with the Queen’s Own Highlanders in and transferred to the Royal Canadian Navy in 1951. He served on the surface marine in the Tribal Class Destroyer HMCS Cayuga from 1952 to 1955, serving in the third trip in Korea from November 1953 to December 1954. At the height of the Cold War, he volunteered for submarine service and was posted to the 1st Submarine Squadron Royal Navy in Scotland, United Kingdom in early 1955. He was posted thereafter as Ship Superintendent Submarines at HMCS Dockyard Halifax, Nova Scotia. He continued to serve at sea as an engineering officer. He retired from active service in 1984 after 32 years serving our country.