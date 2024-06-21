Rees Returns

Hot off yesterday’s signing of Nikolas Matinpalo, the Ottawa Senators have signed forward Jamieson Rees to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the AHL.

Chosen 44th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Rees was acquired by Ottawa on March 15, 2024, in exchange for a 2024 sixth round pick.

The forward, 24, split his 2023-24 season between three teams: the Belleville Senators, the Charlotte Checkers, and the Springfield Thunderbirds. Appearing in 51 regular season games split between the three clubs, Rees recorded eight points (all assists) — four of which came in his 14 appearances with Belleville.

Rees’ AHL career spans back to 2020-21, notching 206 career regular season games and 17 playoff games — all 17 coming in a Calder Cup-winning season with the Wolves (2022). Rees tallied two goals and four assists in the Wolves’ cup-winning run, totaling six playoff points. The Hamilton, Ontario native has 14 goals and 67 assists for 81 career regular season points.

An experienced pro with four AHL seasons under his belt and a Calder Cup to his name, Rees provides the Senators with a winning pedigree that is vital to playoff success.