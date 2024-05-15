JackpotCity Fan Profile - SensProspects

Tell us a bit about yourself!

Howdy! I’m Henry. I live in Ottawa with my wife, Biz, and our two kids, Alfie and Louisa. My first Sens game was a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay on St Patrick’s Day in 1996 and I’ve been hooked ever since.

For the past decade or so I’ve been growing the @SensProspects accounts on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. I’m a stats nerd and have always liked keeping tabs on Sens picks and prospects so I’d be familiar with them once they cracked the lineup. Back in the days before the internet, I looked forward to reading up on prospects in the annual media guide. Now, I have fun sharing my own bite-sized takes and updates throughout the season from my accounts.

I love to travel and am slowly trying to make it to every NHL rink. I checked off number eight in April when I saw the Sens play in Tampa – an exciting 3-2 shootout win.

What does being a Sens fan mean to you?

It’s hard to put this one into words because being a Sens fan influences so many parts of my life. It’s a way to enjoy time at home, bond with my kids and family, deepen friendships, build social outings and trips around, and a lot more. My eight-year-old nephew has really gotten into following and cheering for the team this season and it’s just the coolest thing to see.

There’s a passionate community among Sens fans and I’m proud to be a part of it. The more you give, the more you’ll get from it. I’ve met some fantastic people because of this team and already have a lifetime’s worth of memories. I’m excited and optimistic about the future!

Where is your favourite place to watch the game?

You simply cannot beat going to the CTC to catch a game. My favourite is to have seats in the 200s, but there isn’t a bad sightline anywhere in the rink. Just a few weeks ago, I had a great time in the Milk Zone to see Connor Bedard come to town. I also love to watch games at The Senate and appreciate any bar playing the game audio out loud.

What is your coolest experience at a game, where was it?

I’m running through a lot of happy memories thinking about this one. Honourable mentions that come to mind are Steve Duchesne’s goal in April 1997 that clinched Ottawa’s first playoff berth, and Pageau’s four-goal playoff OT win against the Rangers. I still can’t believe that happened.

But nothing beats attending the first Sens home game in Stanely Cup final history with my parents and sister. Ottawa beat the Ducks 5-3 and I swear the building has never been louder. From the pre-game party out front with the Trews playing in the parking lot to the three-star selection after the final buzzer, I don’t think we ever sat down. At that moment, the Sens were only three wins away from the Stanley Cup. I can’t wait for that to happen again.

What’s your must-have snack while watching a game?

Popcorn usually hits the spot, but seeing more local food options at the CTC has been cool. I can always make room for a slice of Gabriel’s pizza!

Do you have any gameday superstitions?

If I’m going to a game, I like to be at my seat in time for the anthems. And I’ll build a betting parlay of the Sens winning and a specific player to score that can pay for my tickets if it hits. That adds a little fun to the gameday experience.

What’s your favourite piece of Sens merch?

I'm a big fan of the 2D logo. Before it returned a couple of seasons ago, I made a point to collect a lot of vintage Sens merch from the early days. Anything from their inaugural season is extra special. I’ve got a crew neck sweater with the original Peace Tower logo that is pretty sweet.

A few years ago, I picked up a reversible leather jacket at a thrift store in Newfoundland. Somehow, it fits me pretty well and it’s awesome. I’m not a big equipment collector, but I have a trapper that Mike Bales used during the 95-96 season. He was Ottawa’s backup goalie at the first game I attended.

I’ve also gotta give a shoutout to my Shawn McEachern Senagoth jersey. My parents gave it to me for Christmas a couple of decades ago and I still squeeze into it for a game or two every season. It was my first Sens jersey and is the only name I’ve ever put on one.

As for a white wale, I’d love to track down a sweater from Ottawa’s old AHL team in Prince Edward Island. PEI Sens merch is hard to come by!

If you could invent a Sens player, what parts of which player (past or present) would you include? What is their name and number?

Oh man, this is a good one. Antonie Vermette’s speed. Tim Stutzle’s playmaking. Dany Heatley’s goal-scoring touch. Daniel Alfredsson’s heart. Brady Tkachuk’s compete. Jason Spezza’s hands. Anton Volchenkov’s body checking. Zdeno Chara’s strength.

Wearing #92, meet Otto Centaur.

Who is your favourite Sens player and why?

Brady Tkachuk for everything he does on and off the ice. I got the chance to meet him at an event during his rookie season and he nearly crushed my hand with his handshake. He was genuinely present and engaged in our conversation. I really appreciated that.

Who is your favourite Sens influencer?

There are a lot of people I’d like to mention here. And you can’t make me pick between Ross and Brandon, the @SensCentral duo who have brought a level of hustle and dedication that we’ve never seen before.

So, I’ll give Kevin Lee a shoutout on this one. @BringBacklee on Twitter brings, among many things, a unique view to the Sens community with lots of behind-the-scenes info about being a season ticket holder. His never-ending quest to accumulate every single piece of Sens memorabilia is admirable and fun to follow!

What is your all-time favourite Sens memory?

There was something special about the entire 2017 playoff run. Every game was a social event, either at home, a friend’s place, a restaurant, or the CTC. I went to at least one game in each series and they were all electric. I’ll never forget watching crowds dancing in the intersections at red lights up and down Elgin Street after a win against the Penguins. Or watching Game 7 with my closest friends at the Glue Pot Pub (RIP, that was a great spot).

Where can other fans find you (if you want to plug your socials)?

Twitter is the most active, but you can find @SensProspects on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Thanks so much for stopping by. See you at Dev Camp!