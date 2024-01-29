Indigenous Culture Celebration is back at Canadian Tire Centre

The Ottawa Senators will celebrate many facets of Indigenous culture and raise money to help youth in our community on Monday night at our annual Indigenous Culture Celebration presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

Prior to the game fans will have the chance to see the Spirit Wolf Singers and Black Bear Drum Group performing along the 200L concourse. Also outside section 201 fans can learn from local indigenous groups shop for handcrafted items before puck drop.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to checkout all of these experiences as well as the special ceremonial face-off and national anthem performance by Kim Ratt & Black Bear Drummers. Additionally, Canadian Tire Centre is in for some great performances during both intermissions to help further bring the night to life.

The night isn’t solely about entertainment. The Senators Community Foundation charitable partner for the night will be Their Opportunity. This amazing organization is making a significant impact on indigenous youth through programs like Stick-Together Field Hockey, Canoe, Kayak, and the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive - helping to break down barriers and create opportunities for participation in sport. Senators fans may remember them from earlier this season when we collaborated with them and Canadian Tire during our hockey equipment drive.

Fans will be able to support the Senators Community Foundation by purchasing 50/50 tickets and specialty merchandise.

One piece of merchandise is back due to overwhelming demand is our Indigenous-themed Senators t-shirts designed Jay Odjick t-shirts will be sold with funds raised in support of the Indigenous Community. See below for information on the design and how to purchase.

You can get your indigenous celebration shirt featuring Jay Odjick’s design at the Sens Store and online while supplies last! Proceeds go to First Assist to enhance the emotional, mental and physical well-being of indigenous youth.

