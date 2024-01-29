Indigenous Culture Celebration is back at Canadian Tire Centre

The Ottawa Senators will celebrate many facets of Indigenous culture and raise money to help youth in our community on Monday night at our annual Indigenous Culture Celebration presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

Prior to the game fans will have the chance to see the Spirit Wolf Singers and Black Bear Drum Group performing along the 200L concourse. Also outside section 201 fans can learn from local indigenous groups shop for handcrafted items before puck drop.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to checkout all of these experiences as well as the special ceremonial face-off and national anthem performance by Kim Ratt & Black Bear Drummers. Additionally, Canadian Tire Centre is in for some great performances during both intermissions to help further bring the night to life.

The night isn’t solely about entertainment. The Senators Community Foundation charitable partner for the night will be Their Opportunity. This amazing organization is making a significant impact on indigenous youth through programs like Stick-Together Field Hockey, Canoe, Kayak, and the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive - helping to break down barriers and create opportunities for participation in sport. Senators fans may remember them from earlier this season when we collaborated with them and Canadian Tire during our hockey equipment drive.