Home Opener Countdown: Ridly Greig

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Greig
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

In today’s home opener countdown, we are revisiting the NHL career and past season of Senators forward Ridly Greig, as well as a milestone that he is on track to reach early this season.

Last season, Greig played in 72 regular season NHL games with Ottawa. He totalled 26 points on the season, coming as an even split of 13 goals and 13 assists. Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, Greig was named to Team Canada to play in the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. With Canada, Greig skated in five games at the tournament.

Greig was drafted 28th overall by the Senators in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, the Lethbridge, Alberta native has played in a career 92 regular season NHL games for the Senators. In that span, Greig has scored 15 goals and 20 assists for a total of 35 points.

Coming into the 2024-25 season, Greig will be fast-approaching a big career milestone — 100 games played in the NHL. Playing in just eight regular season games will see Greig reach the mark.

At just 26 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

