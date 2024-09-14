Home Opener Countdown: Ridly Greig

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

In today’s home opener countdown, we are revisiting the NHL career and past season of Senators forward Ridly Greig, as well as a milestone that he is on track to reach early this season.

Last season, Greig played in 72 regular season NHL games with Ottawa. He totalled 26 points on the season, coming as an even split of 13 goals and 13 assists. Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, Greig was named to Team Canada to play in the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia. With Canada, Greig skated in five games at the tournament.