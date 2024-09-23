Home Opener Countdown: MacEwen Days

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown MacEwen
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

At just 17 days away from the Ottawa Senators’ 2024-25 home opener, it’s time for us to look at the past season and NHL career of forward Zack MacEwen.

Last season, MacEwen played in 30 regular season games with the Senators. In that span, the Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native had two goals and added an assist to total three points. MacEwen also played 10 regular season games with the Belleville Senators, Ottawa’s AHL affiliate. In Belleville, he scored five goals and two assists for seven points.

MacEwen entered the league undrafted, playing his first NHL game with the Vancouver Canucks. In his career, MacEwen has played in 216 NHL regular season games, split between the Canucks, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Senators. In that time, MacEwen has scored 15 goals and 16 assists to total 31 points.

At just 17 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

