Home Opener Countdown: MacEwen Days

At just 17 days away from the Ottawa Senators’ 2024-25 home opener, it’s time for us to look at the past season and NHL career of forward Zack MacEwen.

Last season, MacEwen played in 30 regular season games with the Senators. In that span, the Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native had two goals and added an assist to total three points. MacEwen also played 10 regular season games with the Belleville Senators, Ottawa’s AHL affiliate. In Belleville, he scored five goals and two assists for seven points.

MacEwen entered the league undrafted, playing his first NHL game with the Vancouver Canucks. In his career, MacEwen has played in 216 NHL regular season games, split between the Canucks, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Senators. In that time, MacEwen has scored 15 goals and 16 assists to total 31 points.

