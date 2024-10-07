Home Opener Countdown: Jensen Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

The regular season is finally upon us. Today, we sit just three days away from the Ottawa Senators’ home opener. One of the newest Sens, #3 Nick Jensen, is today’s countdown focus as we look back on his NHL career thus far.

Jensen played his 2023-24 NHL season with the Washington Capitals, skating in 78 regular season games with the team. The St. Paul, Minnesota native scored one goal and added 13 assists last season to total 14 points.

Drafted 150th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Jensen has split his NHL career so far between the Capitals and the Red Wings. In 562 career NHL regular season games, Jensen has scored 19 goals and 115 assists for a total of 134 points.

Coming into this season, Jensen will be approaching a career milestone in the games-played category. Skating in 38 more regular season games will see him reach 600 games played in the NHL.

At just three days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!