Home Opener Countdown: Jensen Days

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Jensen

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

The regular season is finally upon us. Today, we sit just three days away from the Ottawa Senators’ home opener. One of the newest Sens, #3 Nick Jensen, is today’s countdown focus as we look back on his NHL career thus far.

Jensen played his 2023-24 NHL season with the Washington Capitals, skating in 78 regular season games with the team. The St. Paul, Minnesota native scored one goal and added 13 assists last season to total 14 points.

Drafted 150th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Jensen has split his NHL career so far between the Capitals and the Red Wings. In 562 career NHL regular season games, Jensen has scored 19 goals and 115 assists for a total of 134 points.

Coming into this season, Jensen will be approaching a career milestone in the games-played category. Skating in 38 more regular season games will see him reach 600 games played in the NHL.

At just three days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators return Carter Yakemchuk to Calgary Hitmen

Senators finish preseason with a win

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 5, 2024

Senators come back to beat Red Wings in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Red Wings, October 4, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Tkachuk Days

Senators continue dominance over Canadiens

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 1, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Norris Days

Senators reduce training camp roster by four

Home Opener Countdown: Noah Gregor

Senators unable to come back against Penguins

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Penguins, September 29, 2024

Senators host annual Fan Fest

Home Opener Countdown: Pinto Days

Senators come up short to Sabres in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Sabres, September 26, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Thomas Chabot