Home Opener Countdown: Forsberg Days

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Forsberg
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today marks 31 days until the Senators’ home opener. Therefore, it’s only fitting that we review Anton Forsberg’s previous seasons, as well as if he has any career milestones coming up.

Forsberg played last year with the Senators — his fourth season in Ottawa. Playing in 30 games over the course of the 2023-24 season, the Härnösand, Sweden, native posted a 15-12-0 record. In that span, Forsberg recorded a 3.21 goals against average and a .890% save percentage.

Drafted 188th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Forsberg’s career has seen him play in 160 NHL games split between the Senators, the Blue Jackets, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Carolina Hurricanes.

OTT@TBL: Forsberg with a great save

Over the course of 160 career regular season games, Forsberg has totalled a 63-69-11 record accompanied by a 3.10 goals against average and a .905% save percentage. 112 of Forsberg’s career games have been played with the Senators. In his time with Ottawa, the Swedish goaltender holds a 51-44-7 record alongside a 3.06 goals against average and a .906% save percentage.

Forsberg is creeping up on a career milestone, too. Playing in 40 regular season games will see the goaltender reach the 200 games played mark in his career.

At just 31 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

