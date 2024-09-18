Home Opener Countdown: Amadio Days

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Amadio
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

We are 22 days away from the Ottawa Senators’ home opener today. That means it’s time to look at the NHL career of #22, forward Michael Amadio.

Amadio played his 2023-24 NHL season with the Vegas Golden Knights. In 73 regular season NHL games, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native scored 14 goals and added 13 assists for a total of 27 points. Amadio also played in four playoff games for Vegas, during which he totaled two points by way of a goal and an assist.

Drafted 90th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Amadio has played in a total of 369 career regular season NHL games. The forward has spent time with the Kings, the Golden Knights, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and a previous five-game stint with the Senators during the 2020-21 season.

In his 369 career regular season games, Amadio has totaled 112 points in the form of 57 goals and 55 assists. He has also played in 21 career NHL playoff games, scoring six goals and seven assists for 13 points. Amadio won his first Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights following the 2022-23 season.

Michael Amadio is drawing closer to a career milestone this season. Should the forward play in 31 more regular season NHL games, he will reach the 400-games played marker for his career.

At just 22 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

