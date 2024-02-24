Game Day 5: VGK vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
1. The set up:

The defending Stanley Cup champs are in the Nation's Capital for the only time this season as the Sens look to get revenge for the 6-3 loss they suffered in Las Vegas back on Dec. 17.

Tonight's game is a tale of two teams trending in totally opposite directions. The Senators have sat in last place in the Atlantic Division pretty much all season yet they saved some of their best hockey for the back half of the season. Since Jan. 18, the Senators have boasted the third best record in the NHL with a 9-3-3 record in that span and taking some of the league's elite to the wire and pulling out some dominant victories. 

The Golden Knights however would like to buck their recent trend. 5-5-0 in their last ten and losing four of their last five games, the Golden Knights are looking to regain their footing. As a whole they've been dealt some tough blows with Jack Eichel being held out since Jan. 14 following lower body surgery and now Mark Stone has been ruled out after suffering a lacerated spleen. With all the blows they've been dealt, they're still second in the Pacific Division and have one of the best net minders in the NHL right now in Adin Hill who boasts the best save percentage in the NHL and the second best goals against average. With im set to start tonight the challenge

2. Roster report:

The Sens look like they're going to stick with the line combinations that have been giving them success of late, while Anton Forsberg is set to get his third start in the last four games. Below is how the Senators lined up at morning skate:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Sometimes when it rains, it pours. That was very much the case for Josh Norris on Thursday night after being held to just one goal in his previous 20 games, he scored not once but twice, including what became the game-winning goal against the Dallas Stars.

DAL@OTT: Norris scores goal against Jake Oettinger

Norris has had some ups and downs this season sitting at 15 goals on the season through 47 games played, probably not where he would like to be but still a lot of runway left in this season to cross the 20-goal threshold for the second time in his career. It wasn't long ago that Norris was a 35-goal scorer in the NHL and with talent like that sometimes it just takes one game to act as a catalyst and the flood gates open. Well look at this past Stars game as the catalyst as we keep our eye on Norris to keep it going here tonight.

DAL@OTT: Norris scores goal against Jake Oettinger

4. Sens elevating vs the leagues best:

There is a new found aura to the Senators over the last six weeks. A reignited confidence, no panic, and consistent whole team efforts. This especially has held true when the Senators have been playing the NHL's top teams. Since Jan. 18 the Senators have played eight teams in playoff spots and their record against them, 4-1-3, picking up 11 of a possible 16 points. 

The Senators have been able to elevate their play to match their opponent, not backing down from any challenge. Most notable of these wins is the number of comebacks the Sens have pulled off. Against the Jets, Bruins, and Panthers the Senators came from behind to grab a point in overtime. Against the Flyers and Predators the Senators found themselves down by multiple goals and still found a way to come back and pull out victories.

Recap: Senators at Flyers 1.21.24

If the Senators carry that confidence and swagger into tonight's contest they have a real chance to put their stamp on this one, continue that hot streak and keep making a late push for a playoff spot.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, the game can be found live on Sportsnet One in English and TVAS in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

