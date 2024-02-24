Game Day 5: VGK vs OTT

1. The set up:

The defending Stanley Cup champs are in the Nation's Capital for the only time this season as the Sens look to get revenge for the 6-3 loss they suffered in Las Vegas back on Dec. 17.

Tonight's game is a tale of two teams trending in totally opposite directions. The Senators have sat in last place in the Atlantic Division pretty much all season yet they saved some of their best hockey for the back half of the season. Since Jan. 18, the Senators have boasted the third best record in the NHL with a 9-3-3 record in that span and taking some of the league's elite to the wire and pulling out some dominant victories.

The Golden Knights however would like to buck their recent trend. 5-5-0 in their last ten and losing four of their last five games, the Golden Knights are looking to regain their footing. As a whole they've been dealt some tough blows with Jack Eichel being held out since Jan. 14 following lower body surgery and now Mark Stone has been ruled out after suffering a lacerated spleen. With all the blows they've been dealt, they're still second in the Pacific Division and have one of the best net minders in the NHL right now in Adin Hill who boasts the best save percentage in the NHL and the second best goals against average. With im set to start tonight the challenge