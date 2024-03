These two sides come into this match up looking a little different than the last time they met as the Senators are without Vladimir Tarasenko and the Penguins without Jake Guentzel following moves made at the trade deadline.

The Penguins come into this one eight points out of a playoff position and looking to regain their footing following three big losses to the Oilers, Bruins, and Capitals in the last week. Led by captain Sidney Crosby in the midst of an age defying season boasting 32 goals in season 19, the Penguins will lean on their veteran leadership to right the ship.