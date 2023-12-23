Game Day 5: PIT vs OTT

The set up:

It's the final game before the holiday break and an opportunity for the Senators to finish the first part of the season on the right note. It's been a tough go of late for the Sens who are on a six-game loss streak, however the details of their game seem to be coming together.

In their last outing against Colorado, the goal was to establish pressure and be more aggresive. In five-on-five play they outcored Colorado 3-1 and established notably more time in the offensive zone. The Senators will look to lean on their hot hands tonight in Josh Norris who is on a four-game goal streak, and Jakob Chychrun who has been a masterming on the blue line of late with ten points in his last eight games.

The Penguins seem to be in the midst of picking up theirr game with eight points in their last six games. The Penguins have leaned on their veteran leadership of Crosby, Malkin, Letang and now Karlsson this season accounting for 96 points. Add in Jake Guentzel who actually leads the team with 35 points, this Penguins team will pose a challenge tonight.

It appears that Alex Nedeljkovic will get the nod between the pipes for Pittsburgh tonight. While he is the back up in paper, his numbers this season have been impressive. In eight starts, Nedeljkovic has a 5-2-1 record, boasting a 2.38 goals against and a 0.927% save percentage. This will not be a light challenge for the Senators.