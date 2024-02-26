Game Day 5: OTT at WAS

1. The set up:

Tonight marks the secodn meeting between these capital city clubs, with the Senators taking the first game by a whopping score of 6-1 back on Oct. 18 at Canadian Tire Centre. Both of these teams are looking to make up serious ground in the playoff race as the Capitals trail the Lightning by eight points with four games in hand while the Sens trail them by 16 points with five games in hand for the final wild card spot.

The Senators are riding a four-game point streak following back-to-back wins at home and are finding contributions from core players that have been held without of late. Thomas Chabot is currently riding a three-game goal streak while Josh Norris has three goals in his last two games after being held with a goal for 20 games prior. Additionally, Anton Forsberg has been lights out for them of late and looks set to get the start here tonight.

Washington, who has slipped a bit in their last ten games going 4-3-3, has found success in recent memory seven points in their last four games. Led by Dylan Strome and Alexander Ovechkin with 42 points each as Ovi looks to put a dent in Gretzky's goal record, the Capitals have proven to be a tougher task than their record lets on. With 17 goals in that four-game stretch the Caps offense is thriving right now and the Senators will have their work cut out for them slowing it down.