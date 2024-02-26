Game Day 5: OTT at WAS

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

Tonight marks the secodn meeting between these capital city clubs, with the Senators taking the first game by a whopping score of 6-1 back on Oct. 18 at Canadian Tire Centre. Both of these teams are looking to make up serious ground in the playoff race as the Capitals trail the Lightning by eight points with four games in hand while the Sens trail them by 16 points with five games in hand for the final wild card spot.

The Senators are riding a four-game point streak following back-to-back wins at home and are finding contributions from core players that have been held without of late. Thomas Chabot is currently riding a three-game goal streak while Josh Norris has three goals in his last two games after being held with a goal for 20 games prior. Additionally, Anton Forsberg has been lights out for them of late and looks set to get the start here tonight.

Washington, who has slipped a bit in their last ten games going 4-3-3, has found success in recent memory seven points in their last four games. Led by Dylan Strome and Alexander Ovechkin with 42 points each as Ovi looks to put a dent in Gretzky's goal record, the Capitals have proven to be a tougher task than their record lets on. With 17 goals in that four-game stretch the Caps offense is thriving right now and the Senators will have their work cut out for them slowing it down.

2. Roster report:

Artem Zub was not a participant in the morning skate in Washginton and interim head coach Jacques Martin confirmed he will not be playing tonight. Anton Forsberg looks set to make his third straight start and fourth in the Senators last five games. His last three games were all Sens wins so he will look to keep that streak alive here tonight. Below is how the Senators lined up for morning skate at Capital One Arena:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

When the defence is contributing to the offence, the Senators tend to be at their best. Cue Thomas Chabot who is riding a three game goal streak and has five assists over that same stretch. Beyond simply racking up the points themselves, it's the manner of which he is earning them that is the most encouraging. He sliced his way through the Vegas defence on Saturday night showing off great control and skating before ripping a shot past Logan Thompson to get the Senators on the board.

VGK@OTT: Chabot scores goal against Vegas Golden Knights

Chabot has faced his share of challenges this season, twice being put on LTIR after suffering untimely injuries off weird bounces or just being in the wrong place at the wrong time. However, with all of that behind him he's looking like his old self and the leader of our blue line. Chabot is plus five this season, which considering the sheer volume of ice time he plays speaks volumes about the impact he's having. Averaging over 24 minutes of ice time per game for the sixth straight season, Chabot's role in the success of the Senators cannot be overstated. Look for him to continue adding to his tallies tonight as the Senators look to make it three straight wins.

DAL@OTT: Chabot scores goal against Dallas Stars

4. Forsberg fired up:

Since returning from LTIR Anton Forsberg has been playing his best hockey of the season. In his four starts since the All-Star break he has pulled out four wins allowing only 2.25 goals per game while boasting a save percentage of 0.917%. 

After the Senators fell behind 2-0 against Vegas on Saturday night, the Golden Knights had several chances to extend the lead when Nick Hague got alone in front of the net before Forsberg made a big save. After Chabot brought the game back within one goal the Golden Knights had two huge chances in the second period, first when they had a two-on-one that Forbserg stopped and then again when the Senators had a giveaway leading to a breakaway chance, Forsberg came up with a big glove save.

He stepped up big once more in overtime and the shootout stopping all five shots he faced, directly leading to the Senators win. Look for Forsberg to continue on his heater as the Senators look to add to their point streak.

5. Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found live on Sportsnet in English and TVAS in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

