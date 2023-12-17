Game Day 5: OTT at VGK

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

Coming off a strong showing that unfortunately didn't yield the result they wanted in Dallas, the Senators hit the midway point of their five-game Western road trip tonight are in store for perhaps the biggest challenge yet. Facing the league leading Vegas Golden Knights for the first time this season, the Senators will have to bring their A game tonight as they will be without some key contributors. Mathieu Joseph and Rourke Chartier have been ruled out tonight and Vladimir Tarasenko is still away from the team tedning to a family matter. However, incoming Jiri Smejkal and Angus Crookshank relish this opportunity to put their stamp on this game and inject energy into the line up.

The Golden Knights have maintained the play that led them to become the Stanley Cup champions last season. The team has been led primarily through their staunch defensive effort, ranking third in goals against per game at just 2.42 and the second best penalty kill unit in the NHL staving off 87.4% of the opportunites against them. On the other side of the puck they're not too shabby either, averaging 3.32 goals per game led by Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone with 14, 13, 13, and 10 goals each. It goes without saying this group is strong!

The Senators will look to their leadership to put their stamp on this game early as they look to find their footing on this tough road trip. Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle have been held to just three goals over their last five games and for three elite players like them that can be all the fuel they need to try to light the lamp in bunches here tonight.

Roster report:

Tonight the Senators will be without Mathieu Joseph and Rourke Chartier who are out following injuries sustained against Dallas. Additionally, the team will be without Vladimir Tarasenko who is tending to a family matter. In a corresponding move, the Senators recalled Jiri Smejkal and Angus Crookshank from Belleville. With no morning skate today, below is how the Senators lined up against Dallas:

Projected Lines Article

Who to watch:

Set to make his NHL debut, keep your eye on Angus Crookshank tonight. Through 24 games, Crookshank leads Belleville in both goals and points with 10 and 21 respectively. Last season he led the team in goals with 26, needless to be said he has a knack for finding the back of the net.

History vs Vegas:

Since coming into the league the Golden Knights have been a presence to contend with and the Senators have felt that just the same as anyone else. Through their 10 meetings since the 2017-18 NHL season, the Senators have gone 1-7-2 against the Golden Knights, with their lone win coming in the very first trip to Vegas in March of 2018.

Though Vegas has owned the series thus far, these games have had a tendency to go right down to the wire. Six of the ten games have been decided by one goal, with one needing overtime and another needing to go all the way to the shootout.

Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found live on TSN5 and TVAS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

