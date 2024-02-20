Game Day 5: OTT at FLA

1. The set up:

The Senators are back in action for the back half of a back-to-back. Wow that's a lot of back!

Fresh off a big 4-2 victory over division foes Tampa Bay Lightning, the Sens head south to Sunrise to wrap up this road trip taking on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Not an easy task facing what might be the hottest team in hockey, winning nine of their last ten games and sitting just one point behind Boston with a game in hand for the top of the Eastern Conference.

Florida boast one of the best defensive structures in the league, holding opponents to just 2.44 goals per game on 27.6 shots, both the second fewest in the NHL. Add in their dynamite penalty kill (83.1%) ranking fourth and this team does not give up much. On the other side of the puck they have stars like Sam Reinhart with 39 goals this season and Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaege, and Aleksander Barkov averaging over a point per game. Suffice it to say this team is dangerous on either side of the puck and the Sens will have their work cut out for them tonight.

However, the Senators come into this contest as no slouches themselves. With the exception of a small bump in the road taking losses to the Ducks and Blackhawks, the Sens have been playing some of their best hockey over the last five weeks. 9-4-2 since Jan. 13 and trying to make up ground in the playoff race down the stretch, the Sens could pose a tough foe to the Panthers tonight. Key to victory will be continuing to play as a group of five, laying their bodies on the line to block shots, getting sticks in the passing lanes, and giving their goalies good lines on shots that do get through. It's a lot for sure, but it's becoming part of the Senators identity here quickly.