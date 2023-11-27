Game Day 5: FLA vs OTT

The set up:

Tonight is Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Canadian Tire Centre and we're celebrating with our first match against last season's Eastern Conference champs. In recent memory these Sens vs Panthers games have been battles, with both sides trying to gain the physical edge. The 164 penalty minutes given out the last time they saw eachother pretty much sums that up.

The last time these two faced off at Canadian Tire Centre, it was the Senators that walked off the ice victorious. The Senators will look to capture that here again tonight as they aim to finish the month of November with a winning record, currently 4-4 in the month. With a line shake up tonight look for the depth of the Senators to be their true weapon. With nine skaters baosting double-digit points the Sens should be a handful for the visiting Panthers.

The Panthers come into this battle picking up right where they left off last season when they scratched and clawed their way to the Stanley Cup Final. Currently sitting in second place in the division the Cats have six skaters in double-digit points already led by Sam Reinhart with 25 points.