Game Day 5: DAL vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators hosting the Dallas Stars at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

It's the second and final meeting of between the Senators and the visiting Dallas Stars in their lone trip to Ottawa this season. In their last meeting the Stars came from behind to take the 5-4 victory on home ice. 

Whle the Sens had a knack for not being able to hold onto leads during that stretch, they have turned that narrative on it's head lately. Five times since Jan. 20th the Senators have been able to come from behind themselves to either win or take the game to overtime and come out with a point. With a recent line shake up seeing a top line of Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko, the Senators have bolstered the depth of their lines and pose a real test for Dallas tonight.

Dallas comes into this contest as the leader of the Central Division yet they're on a three-game losing streak. Granted in that three game losing streak they've taken home two points and the losses have come against three of the best teams in the NHL in the Bruins, Rangers, and the Oilers. They find themselves at the top of the Central Division behind the sheer depth of their group with 12 different skaters boasting 20+ points. Led by Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene, and Roope Hintz all with 50+ points, and Jake Oettinger on the back end holding opponents to just 2.94 goals per game on a 0.904% save percentage, this Dallas team is tough.

2. Roster report:

Anton Forsberg looks set to start tonight as interim head coach Jacques Martin is sticking with the line combinations that gave the Sens success in Florida:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Superstar players make superstar plays and Tim Stützle has been doing just that the last few games. Riding a three game goal streak with five points in that stretch Stützle is looking an awful lot like that 90-point scorer that he was last season. In the Sens last outing against Florida Stützle fended off three Panthers while going coast-to-coast to pot a thrilling goal to tie the game 2-2.

OTT@FLA: Stutzle scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

For any other player in the league this goal might be a goal of the season contender but for Stützle it's just what we've come to expect of him in his young career. Look no further than 24 hours before that goal against Florida when he pulled off this amazing toe drag on his own to score on Andrei Vasilevekiy.

OTT@TBL: Stutzle scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

While none may top his baseball goal in Sweden, be on the look out for more Stützle magic here tonight as he looks to extend the goal streak to four and get the Sens two points along the way.

4. What to expect at Canadian Tire Centre:

Fans in attendance at Canadian Tire Centre are in store for a few treats. Firstly get your hands on a Sens branded Brickley Bear presented by the Brick for sale at tonight's game. Make an impact with 50% of every purchase going towards the Senators Community Foundation.

Also, tonight fans will get to hear the Country Music stylings of Kris Barclay. During the first and second intermission Barclay will rock the Hard Rock stage.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, the game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS2 in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

