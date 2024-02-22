Game Day 5: DAL vs OTT

1. The set up:

It's the second and final meeting of between the Senators and the visiting Dallas Stars in their lone trip to Ottawa this season. In their last meeting the Stars came from behind to take the 5-4 victory on home ice.

Whle the Sens had a knack for not being able to hold onto leads during that stretch, they have turned that narrative on it's head lately. Five times since Jan. 20th the Senators have been able to come from behind themselves to either win or take the game to overtime and come out with a point. With a recent line shake up seeing a top line of Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Vladimir Tarasenko, the Senators have bolstered the depth of their lines and pose a real test for Dallas tonight.

Dallas comes into this contest as the leader of the Central Division yet they're on a three-game losing streak. Granted in that three game losing streak they've taken home two points and the losses have come against three of the best teams in the NHL in the Bruins, Rangers, and the Oilers. They find themselves at the top of the Central Division behind the sheer depth of their group with 12 different skaters boasting 20+ points. Led by Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene, and Roope Hintz all with 50+ points, and Jake Oettinger on the back end holding opponents to just 2.94 goals per game on a 0.904% save percentage, this Dallas team is tough.