Four More Years of Ridly

Greig extension
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Sens fans can expect four more years of pesky play as the Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Ridly Greig to a four-year contract extension. The contract carries a $3.25 AAV and sees Greig signed on through the 2028-29 season.

The forward, 22, has skated in 36 games with the Senators this season, recording six goals and six assists for a total of 12 points. In 128 career NHL games, all with the Senators, Greig has totalled 47 points in the form of 21 goals and 26 assists.

Over the course of his career thus far, Greig has established himself as a player with the sneaky ability to get under opponents’ skin and inject life into games. The Lethbridge, Alberta native was drafted 28th overall by the Senators in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Greig has represented Team Canada on the international stage several times, including last year. Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, Greig played in five games for Canada at the 2024 World Championship.

Earlier in his career, Greig also represented Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championships. In five games, he recorded three goals and three assists for six points and won gold with Team Canada.

