Fan Appreciation Night a night to remember

While the Senators may not have gotten the result they wanted the fans were treated to one heck of a show nonetheless. After mounting a tremendous comeback effort that saw them go from down 4-1 to just inches away from tying the game with about 30 seconds remaining after Shane Pinto snuck the puck past Jake Allen to hit the post.

A major part of that comeback effort was courtesy of the sheer willpower of Brady Tkachuk who potted the Sens third goal of the night after corralling the puck off the sideboards in transition all by himself to beat Allen on a breakaway. Of course, the biggest impact of Tkachuk's game was the physicality he brought firing up the team and fans as they broke out in Brady chants after he laid another crushing hit en route to his NHL record setting 16 hit night.

Tkachuk who always takes the opportunity to voice his appreciation for the fans who support the team night in and night out, seemed to make it a personal matter that the fans were going to get a show to remember.