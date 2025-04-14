Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Chicago Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators host the Chicago Blackhawks at Canadian Tire Centre tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET as they continue to celebrate Fan Appreciation Week.

Fan Appreciation_FY25_1920x1080_April_15_Eng
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators host the Chicago Blackhawks at Canadian Tire Centre tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET as they continue to celebrate Fan Appreciation Week. Tickets for tomorrow’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will be open pregame for fans to enjoy a variety of activities, music, and food and beverage offers.

Throughout the night, fans will enjoy surprises and delights as the Senators show their gratitude to the best fans in the league.

On the ice, the Chicago Blackhawks come to town for the first and only time this season. Their first meeting, in Chicago on March 5, saw the Senators come away with a 4-3 overtime victory.

Don’t miss out on the Senators’ second-last game of the regular season — get your tickets HERE!

